Aman Venice
Calle Tiepolo Baiamonte, 1364, Palazzo Papadopoli, 30125 Sestiere San Polo, Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 270 7333
Photo courtesy of Aman
Aman VeniceAman hotels recently opened a 25-suite resort along Venice's Grand Canal in the 16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city's most stunning waterfront palaces. What's great about this destination is that, unlike many of the resorts in Aman's portfolio, you can come here for dinner and drinks even if you're not a guest. I recommend visiting just before dusk and pre-booking a table in the hotel's adjacent garden. But it's also nice to visit for lunch, (the hotel has one of the city's only Thai-themed restaurant menus) and spend the afternoon sipping cold mojito's on their cozy garden chairs next to the Grand Canal.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Few entrances are more quintessentially Venetian than the one made gliding up in a sleek boat to the private jetty of the Aman Canal Grande, a waterfront palazzo in the San Polo district. Steeped in history, the mansion was built in 1550 for a wealthy seafaring and trading family. This grand estate has played host to several families over the centuries, all with a keen interest in art, architecture, and the preservation of this classic Venetian home. In the early 1700s, an avid art-collecting family hired artist Giambattista Tiepolo to paint the bold frescoes that still adorn several rooms today. In the mid-1800s, designer Michelangelo Guggenheim was brought on to reimagine the main floor in the Neo-Renaissance and Rococo style as an elegant salon for entertaining high Venetian society.
Elegant, timeless, and with an enviable waterfront perch and private gardens, Aman Canal Grande continues to impress.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Dine At A Count's Mansion
Dinner at Aman Canal Grande isn't just a meal - it's an experience. The hotel, one of the most luxurious in the world, is actually a Count's mansion, which has been converted into a hotel. No wonder the opulent dining room is lined with gorgeous frescoes and ornate chandeliers (see photo). We asked for a table by the window and spent the evening watching gondolas float past on the Grand Canal. The menu features a number of rustic Italian delicacies - we loved the fried mussels and fennel and orange salad. Make sure you try the in-house smoked salmon and freshly-baked breads too. The dining rooms at Aman Canal Grande are perfect if you're in an indulgent mood or celebrating a special occasion in Venice.