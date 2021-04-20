Aman Venice

Few entrances are more quintessentially Venetian than the one made gliding up in a sleek boat to the private jetty of the Aman Canal Grande, a waterfront palazzo in the San Polo district. Steeped in history, the mansion was built in 1550 for a wealthy seafaring and trading family. This grand estate has played host to several families over the centuries, all with a keen interest in art, architecture, and the preservation of this classic Venetian home. In the early 1700s, an avid art-collecting family hired artist Giambattista Tiepolo to paint the bold frescoes that still adorn several rooms today. In the mid-1800s, designer Michelangelo Guggenheim was brought on to reimagine the main floor in the Neo-Renaissance and Rococo style as an elegant salon for entertaining high Venetian society.



Elegant, timeless, and with an enviable waterfront perch and private gardens, Aman Canal Grande continues to impress.