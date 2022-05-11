Alta Ski Resort

Alta-ed State

I am a minority. Everywhere I go skiing, I get the looks. And the labels. Pinhead, freeheeler, threepinner, doglegger, toedragger and televangelista. I can live with that. But when I come to Alta, I thrive. Here is a ski resort that only allows skiers, fancy that, leaving the boarders to slide down canyon at Snowbird. This leaves a ski area catering to the discriminating tastes of the folks hurtling downhill on two boards, or what I like to call a "full deck." Not to disparage those mountain enthusiasts playing without the full deck, I can honestly say they are not missed when it comes to the ambiance of Alta. The place is magical from the parking lot, so when you add the solitude of the skier only crowd, it makes it hard to beat. I was up in Little Cottonwood Canyon on what I call a "free refill" day. That's when the glorious Wasatch White is floating in a windless stream of powder all day long. It makes the runs in the late afternoon as fresh as the ones first off the lifts in the morning. And being a telemarker, there is nothing more special than to make that "original ski turn" in Alta's steeps and deep. I skied the whole mountain and never once felt the smile leave my face. It is just a different way of ski life every skier should experience. All part of the Alta-ed state I find myself in the moment my boards hit the snow.