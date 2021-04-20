Where are you going?
Cruising Through Kailua-Kona

Right along the water in Kailua-Kona, Alli Drive winds around the shoreline and through the town's quaint strip of shops and restaurants.

Surf shops, souvenirs, bars, cafes, and restaurants crowd in the small spaces to attract the crowds of tourists. Staff are friendly and helpful and always interested in where their customers come from.

When shopping starts to burn you out, the ocean view is a great place to sit and relax for a while. Alternatively, grab an afternoon cocktail or coffee at the numerous cafes and bars along your shopping route!

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

