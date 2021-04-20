Algonquin Hotel Lobby Lounge 59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA

Algonquin's Round Tables for Wit and Cocktails The Algonquin Hotel is most famous for Dorothy Parker and her celebrated group of actor, critic and writer friends who dubbed themselves “The Vicious Circle” and met every day for lunch around Algonquin’s round tables where they indulged themselves in witticisms, snark and gossip that then found it’s way into newspaper columns, book reviews and screenplays. Almost 100 years later the Algonquin retains it’s allure, drawing literary elite from all over the city who sit in the elegant lounge or Blue Bar to drink cocktails and exchange scathing commentary. As Dorothy Parker once said, “Three be the things I shall never attain / Envy, content and sufficient champagne.”