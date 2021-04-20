Alamo Square Park

After living in the superb of Mountain View for three months, we decided to move to San Francisco
. We were still quite new to the West Coast life but having lived in New York, London
and Hong Kong
, I was excited to call another city home. While Mountain View has amazing weather and is surrounded by nature, I missed the hustle and bustle that only city life will give you. As a tourist, I always found San Francisco
to be a beautiful, if not charming, city. Every view was bigger and better than the last and the food was fresh and flavorful. That said, my trips were usually long weekends or work trips, so my knowledge was fairly limited. So, instead of searching for apartments across the city, we decided to rent a furnished apartment
, for a month while we discovered what neighborhoods we could imagine ourselves living. That's actually a lot more important than in, say, New York, because public transportation in SF is not the best. Our rental was near Civic Center and despite being a few blocks from the Tenderloin, we found the area very convenient and comfortable. The building had an elevator, indoor garage and a rooftop terrace and the apartment itself had all the essentials, including a washer/dryer in unit. There was a Philz
down the street (they have the best coffee) and plenty of food and wine shops. Plus, Union Square is about a 15-20 minute walk away, which by New York standards, is nothing! For anyone thinking of moving to SF
, I recommend a home-stay so you can really get to know the city before committing on a new home.