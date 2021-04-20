Adler Planetarium 1300 S Lake Shore Dr

Adler Planetarium It’s difficult to design a museum suitable for both kids and adults, but Adler makes it look easy. Children will love the area known as Planet Explorers, where they can play astronaut with space rovers and rocket-launch simulators, peer through microscopes, and crawl through caves and tunnels. Adults will love the Our Solar System exhibit and the CyberSpace room. The Adler is housed in a large semicircular stone building right on the banks of Lake Michigan, with giant glass windows on both floors and lovely views across the lake. It has an enormous telescope and a couple of star theaters with daily shows spotlighting space travel, night-sky vistas, and interplanetary relationships. Whether you go by yourself or bring your kids, it’s a great place for visitors of any age.