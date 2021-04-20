A&J Seabra Supermarket 260 Lafayette Street

The Ironbound Neighborhood, Newark The Ironbound section of Newark in New Jersey is largely a Portuguese area.



In 1910, immigrants from Portugal arrived in Newark. By the early 1920's they founded in the Ironbound the Sporting Club de Portugal.



By the late 1950's, the greatest influx of Portuguese immigrants arrived in Newark.



Today, the community has banks, jewelry shops, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and several newspapers. The Luso- Americano is one of the Portuguese newspapers published in the Ironbound.



There are many Portuguese restaurants that attract crowds for their delicious authentic food. The meals are reasonably priced and plentiful. Partnered with award winning Portuguese wines, expresso, traditional deserts and sweets, a visit to one of the Ironbound's restaurants or cafes is a satisfying treat.



The main street in this area is Ferry Street where you will find many of the markets, wine stores, and restaurants.



The grocery stores carry many items from Portugal. Fresh fish is flown over for Thursday's customers. The well-known garlic and wine

sausages (chorizo), and cured hams( Presunto) are available in grocery stores. The Presunto is world famous and the best come from Chaves (in the north) and Alentejo ( southeast of Lisbon).



I enjoy forays into Newark for lunch and then shopping for Portuguese foods that remind me of visits to Portugal. While there, I can pick up a newspaper to read the news about Portugal.



Try one of the really good cafes or restaurants in the Ironbound.







