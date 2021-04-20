A&J Seabra Supermarket
260 Lafayette Street
| +1 973-589-8606
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
The Ironbound Neighborhood, NewarkThe Ironbound section of Newark in New Jersey is largely a Portuguese area.
In 1910, immigrants from Portugal arrived in Newark. By the early 1920's they founded in the Ironbound the Sporting Club de Portugal.
By the late 1950's, the greatest influx of Portuguese immigrants arrived in Newark.
Today, the community has banks, jewelry shops, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and several newspapers. The Luso- Americano is one of the Portuguese newspapers published in the Ironbound.
There are many Portuguese restaurants that attract crowds for their delicious authentic food. The meals are reasonably priced and plentiful. Partnered with award winning Portuguese wines, expresso, traditional deserts and sweets, a visit to one of the Ironbound's restaurants or cafes is a satisfying treat.
The main street in this area is Ferry Street where you will find many of the markets, wine stores, and restaurants.
The grocery stores carry many items from Portugal. Fresh fish is flown over for Thursday's customers. The well-known garlic and wine
sausages (chorizo), and cured hams( Presunto) are available in grocery stores. The Presunto is world famous and the best come from Chaves (in the north) and Alentejo ( southeast of Lisbon).
I enjoy forays into Newark for lunch and then shopping for Portuguese foods that remind me of visits to Portugal. While there, I can pick up a newspaper to read the news about Portugal.
Try one of the really good cafes or restaurants in the Ironbound.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Portuguese Olive Oil
Driving around the countryside in Portugal, you see field after field of olive trees and olive groves. Among the world's olive oil producers, Portugal now ranks 8th.
Portugal's climate is very conducive to growing olives. Portuguese tables are graced with a variety of olives and the meals are infused with the delicious, golden, very strong, peppery olive oil.
The extra virgin olive oil is the best and look for it as first cold pressed with a date on the bottle.
Portuguese olive oils are extra virgin olive oil, virgin olive oil, olive oil, and lately, organic olive oils are also being produced.
Olive oil production in Portugal can be traced back to the 8th century B.C.
In the Ironbound section of Newark ( a predominantly Portuguese neighborhood) the grocery stores carry many different olive oils from Portugal.
I spend some time in the olive oil aisle as I choose my bottles of Portuguese liquid gold.
I take home several bottles because I really love the strong peppery taste of these oils.
While in the store, I will pick up sausage, bread, cheese, and olives - all from Portugal.
Check out one of the following restaurants and enjoy the flavor of the Portuguese olive oils:
Campino Restaurant - 70 Jabez Street;
Forno's - 47 Ferry Street;
Iberia Tavern and Restaurant - 82 Ferry Street;
Tony Da Caneca - 72 Elm Road.
For grocery shopping: A & J Seabra's Supermarket - 260 Lafayette Street.
Take a day to go to the Ironbound and feel as though you are in Portugal.
