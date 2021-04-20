49 Geary Art Galleries

One Building, Many Galleries: 49 Geary
First Thursday is probably the best time to visit 49 Geary, a downtown building that houses quite a few really great galleries. On the first Thursday of each month, most of the galleries remain open until 7:30 p.m.—and serve wine. It's a fun way to hit a few of these power players—Fraenkel, Haines, Robert Koch, and more—all at once, and to see some powerful work in all mediums. And if 49 Geary is too full, skip over to 77 Geary, where more galleries await.
By
AFAR Traveler
, AFAR Contributor