37th Street Christmas Lights Tour
North University, Austin, TX 78705, USA
This Ain't About Baby JesusThe massive display of Christmas light pageantry on 37th Street draws thousands of spectators to this north campus neighborhood on an annual basis in December, but you won't find any nativity scenes here!
The theme of this display every year is more like "trippy" or "weird" and the more far out the display the better. Almost every house along a 5 block radius of 37th Street and Guadalupe participates in this annual display where the more shocking the light exhibit the better.
It's best to park a few blocks away and walk the streets with some coffee or wine in hand. This is one of my favorite holiday activities in Austin!