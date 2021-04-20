Where are you going?
34th Street, Hampden

700 W 34th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA
Miracle on 34th Street Baltimore Maryland United States

Sun - Sat 5pm - 11pm

Miracle on 34th Street

Every year from the weekend after Thanksgiving until New Years' Eve, the typically quiet street of 34th street in Hampden transforms into an over-the-top Christmas light display, affectionately called "Miracle on 34th Street." Folks moving into the neighborhood know what they're signing up for as each house on 34th street between Keswick St and Chestnut St in Hampden participates enthusiastically.

In the neighborhood, Hampden, which inspired many John Waters favorites (think Hairspray!), the decorations are not your typical suburban light display. You'll find hubcap Christmas trees, nativity scenes made of old records, and of course the light displays that pay homage to Baltimore pride (crabs, National Bohemian - aka Natty Boh, the Utz girl, and of course, the Ravens). On some nights, a few houses open up their homes - one of which showcases his amazing metal art.

This is an excellent activity for kids both young and old and you can always follow it up with a delicious meal from one of the many great restaurants on the nearby "Avenue" (36th St).
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

