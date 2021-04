Window-Licking

Here at the très chic Boulangerie Fauchon, on the Place de la Madeleine in the heart of Paris , the loaves can look almost too good to eat.In French, the idiomatic equivalent for 'window-shopping' is "leche-vitrine," which literally means 'window-licking'—appropriate for staring in the storefront of a bakery on a cold February day!