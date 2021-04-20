16th Street Mall 1001 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80265, USA

Photo by Ellen Isaacs/age fotostock

16th Street Mall Architect I.M. Pei's firm designed the 16th Street Mall so that, when seen from the air, the repeating pattern of red, white, and gray stone that makes up the pavement would resemble the markings on a diamondback rattlesnake. At ground level, though, visitors will focus instead on the movie theaters, stores, and restaurants along the 1.25-mile-long stretch of this mall. From the Denver Pavilions shopping center near its south end to Union Station and LoDo (Lower Downtown) at the north, you'll find much to entertain you. A Free MallRide shuttle runs along the mall in case your shopping bags get too heavy.