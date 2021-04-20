16th Avenue Tiled Steps
16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Sat, Sun 10am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm
San Francisco’s Most Photogenic StairsThe 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project in the Inner Sunset is a reflection of the city’s creative spirit. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher led the initiative to cover a stairway in mosaics inspired by the Santa Teresa Steps in Rio de Janeiro. With the help of neighbors, they transformed the risers of 163 steps into a swirl of colored tiles depicting the union of the sea and sky. To climb the masterpiece, head to Moraga Street between 15th and 16th avenues. As beautiful as the steps are, don’t forget to admire the carefully maintained flora flanking the stairway. At the top you’ll arrive at the aptly named Grand View Park.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Climb up 16th Avenue's Tiled Steps
If you’re looking for views over the city, head to Grandview Park in the Inner Sunset neighborhood. Also known as Turtle Hill, Grandview has the views of Twin Peaks but without the busloads of tourists, and also boasts one of the best climbs up to the top of the mosaic stairways of 16th and Moraga Streets. Started in 2003, the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project brought the neighborhood together to beautify the steps up to Grandview Park, and successfully engaged the help of 220 neighborhood sponsors to create the 163 mosaic steps up to the hill’s peak. The steps were laid and completed in 2005, but the project is ongoing—check out the website to learn more about volunteer upkeep.
almost 7 years ago
16th Ave Tiled Steps
Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood between Inner and Outer Sunset, the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps (Moraga St. btw 15th & 16th Ave) are among the hidden treasures of San Francisco. Standing at the bottom of the stairs, you can see the intricate details of the small, beautifully placed handmade tiles forming a wave of amazing sea life and various celestial shapes extending all the way up 163 stairs, and once you hike to the top—especially on a clear day—you're privy to the most spectacular view of the city from Ocean Beach to downtown.
almost 6 years ago
Admiring a Hidden Masterpiece in the Sunset
These mosaic steps are not only a beautiful work of art, but provide a stunning view of the Sunset district on a clear day.
over 5 years ago
Cool mosaic stairs at 16th avenue
