Climb up 16th Avenue's Tiled Steps

If you’re looking for views over the city, head to Grandview Park in the Inner Sunset neighborhood. Also known as Turtle Hill, Grandview has the views of Twin Peaks but without the busloads of tourists, and also boasts one of the best climbs up to the top of the mosaic stairways of 16th and Moraga Streets. Started in 2003, the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project brought the neighborhood together to beautify the steps up to Grandview Park, and successfully engaged the help of 220 neighborhood sponsors to create the 163 mosaic steps up to the hill’s peak. The steps were laid and completed in 2005, but the project is ongoing—check out the website to learn more about volunteer upkeep.