Tartine Manufactory
595 Alabama St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-757-0007
Photo by Jeffery Cross, AFAR Media
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Tartine ManufactoryIn 2002, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt and her husband, bread baker Chad Robertson, opened Tartine Bakery in San Francisco’s Mission District. Ever since, crowds of locals and tourists have lined up outside the artisanal bakery for country bread, morning buns, and croque monsieurs. In 2016, the couple expanded by opening Tartine Manufactory—a coffee shop, bakery, restaurant, and bar rolled into one—in a light-filled corner of the massive Heath Ceramics building. The Los Angeles–based design studio Commune collaborated with San Francisco architect Charles Hemminger to build out the 5,000-square-foot space, and the aesthetic is equal parts modern Scandinavian, rustic Japanese, and sunny Californian. All day long, the casual Manufactory turns out ingredient-first dishes: for breakfast, coddled eggs served with trout roe, horseradish, za’atar, and grilled bread; for dinner, California halibut crudo with kiwi, leeks, puffed rice, mint, and cilantro. The wine list includes a mix of local producers plus notable varietals from France, Italy, and Germany. The food presentation is as attractive and innovative as the space, and Prueitt and Robertson see the restaurant as a natural extension of their close collaborations with local farmers, artists, other chefs, and winemakers.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sunday brunch in Mission district
Weekend brunch at Bar Tartine in San Francisco's Mission district serves small and large plates that are inventive and delicious. I had the avocado toast with scrambled eggs, mustard and cheese sauce; a bit too much mustard for my palate but delicious just the same. Farmer cheese dumpling and smoked beef reuben are also tasty. Good coffee. If you arrive and you have to wait amble down Valencia and check out the cool shops. Tartine Bakery is around the corner on Guerrero for take away pastries and breads. Open for Saturday & Sunday brunch.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Bar Tartine: A New Take on What California Cuisine Means
A sister restaurant to the insanely popular Tartine Bakery, Bar Tartine starts off on the right foot, with incredible varieties of Tartine bread delivered to the table. It's chewy and complex and nutty, and goes well with butter, as bread should. Chefs Nick Balla and Cortney Burns make a lot in-house: aged cheese, bottarga, kefir. It's hard to classify the food here, except to say that it's a little Hungarian, a little Japanese, and a lot Californian ("Californian" being code for local, seasonal, and artisanal). Smoked potatoes with black garlic are a perennial favorite, as are any of the vegetable dishes. The space is convivial and casual, with attentive, friendly staff.