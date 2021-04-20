Tartine Manufactory

Bar Tartine: A New Take on What California Cuisine Means

A sister restaurant to the insanely popular Tartine Bakery, Bar Tartine starts off on the right foot, with incredible varieties of Tartine bread delivered to the table. It's chewy and complex and nutty, and goes well with butter, as bread should. Chefs Nick Balla and Cortney Burns make a lot in-house: aged cheese, bottarga, kefir. It's hard to classify the food here, except to say that it's a little Hungarian, a little Japanese, and a lot Californian ("Californian" being code for local, seasonal, and artisanal). Smoked potatoes with black garlic are a perennial favorite, as are any of the vegetable dishes. The space is convivial and casual, with attentive, friendly staff.