On my way home from the Caribbean in the chaotic aftermath of this month’s Friday the 13th nationwide air traffic ground stop, all I could think about was how glad I was that I would not be traveling over the holidays.

As a frequent traveler, I generally have pretty good luck getting to and from destinations as (or almost as) scheduled. But the network issue that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to order all flights in U.S. airspace to land—as well as the rash of tech meltdowns across government and business sectors that followed—was a frightening reminder of just how quickly a network failure can cascade into days of chaos for travelers (remember CrowdStrike?).

Survey shows travelers have outage anxiety

Apparently, I am not alone in opting to stay on terra firma over the next few months. A survey conducted by the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) in the aftermath of this month’s ground stop found that the FAA network failure has shaken Americans’ confidence in the nation’s air travel system, and travelers are already rethinking their plans.

Of the 2,200 survey respondents, more than one-third of leisure travelers and nearly one-third of business travelers said they are less likely to fly over the next 12 months. USTA, which is pushing for increased funding to update FAA systems, estimated that could put $26 billion in travel spending at risk.

“America’s aviation system remains the safest in the world. But [the] ground stop showed travelers a system that is becoming less reliable,” Geoff Freeman, USTA’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “When Americans stop trusting the air travel system to run reliably, they stop booking trips, and the damage cascades through the American economy.”

Airline analyst Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group said airlines have told his firm they haven’t seen any “significant” number of holiday cancellations.

“But, just because people haven’t canceled their trips, doesn’t mean they’re not anxious,” he said in an email to Afar. “I have heard from numerous travelers who are fearful and concerned about the risk of something going wrong with the FAA again, as well as the usual stress about being disrupted by weather and other typical types of airline problems.”

Similarly, travel advisors contacted by Afar said they hadn’t had any cancellations, although Jay Johnson, CEO of Coastline Travel in Garden Grove, California, said at least one client had pulled back plans for a New Year’s trip that had not yet been booked.

Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO of Pavlus Travel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said sales are robust, although he has noticed that clients are adding a “time cushion” of one, two, or even three days before important holiday gatherings, cruises, and tours. “It’s a smart move that we encourage,” he said.

If you’re among those considering a holiday pivot, or if you haven’t yet planned a winter travel escape yet, here are some fly-free options for escaping the crowds.

Hit the rails

There are few things more relaxing than a train ride—especially if it takes you through wine country. This fall, Amtrak Cascades became the first route in the country to launch Amtrak’s new Airo trains, which have more spacious seating and panoramic windows to help riders better enjoy the scenic Pacific Northwest. Hop aboard in Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle; or Portland and explore Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine country, with stops in Salem, Albany, and Eugene. Do a tasting at Cristom Vineyards in the Eola-Amity Hills, visit the Silverton Christmas Market, or celebrate the 50th anniversary of Albany’s Christmas Storybook Land.

Sail away to the Caribbean

Leave your holiday worries and winter woes behind and sail off into the Caribbean sunset. Courtesy of Explora Journeys

“Cruising” and “crowd-free” are usually mutually exclusive terms, but if what you were really looking forward to is a stress-free, all-inclusive beach getaway, Explora Journeys offers a luxurious alternative. The boutique line’s newest ship, Explora III, is sailing the Caribbean all season, with many two-week itineraries that will take you round-trip from Miami. Most sailings to and from Miami are aboard larger, mass-market cruise ships, making this medium-size luxury line with just 800 passengers a welcome departure. The itinerary hits a variety of both popular and less-visited Caribbean destinations, with plenty of options for private sailing excursions, snorkeling, and touring away from the crowds. Or, take a page from frequent cruisers’ books and stay onboard when the ship stops at more crowded ports so you can enjoy the spa, sport court, and pools in solitude while everyone else is off board.

Head west

Visit Yellowstone National Park when few others do, and you’ll likely have plenty of encounters with wildlife. Photo by Ming Chen/Unsplash

If you’re willing to bundle a bit, winter is the best and least crowded time to visit Yellowstone National Park. You can’t just get in the car and drive entirely through the park as you would in warm weather, because traffic is limited to snowmobiles and special snowcat vehicles, but you can drive on one road that’s open all year (between the North and Northeast entrances). You can also connect with guides and local tour operators for special winter experiences.Luxury operator Abercrombie & Kent (best known for its African safaris) offers a variety of guided tours through Yellowstone and other Western national parks, including a winter wolf tracking adventure in Yellowstone and land tours through the Grand Canyon and other awe-inspiring national parks of the Southwest.

Drive south

Luxury travel advisor Will Kiburz of Coronet Travel in St. Louis says that he sends a lot of Midwest clients to the Southeast. Among his recommendations is the Auberge Collection’s Dunlin in South Carolina, which he says has “wide open” holiday availability with special festive packages. “This is such a pristine, beautiful part of our country, with genuine sophisticated culture and surroundings,” Kiburz says. A few of his other favorites with holiday availability include the Swag, a Relais & Chateaux property in North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains, and Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, which he says “do such a good job of activities and events on property that both speak to the region and speak to connecting with nature.”

Escape from the city

Seek some serenity at the Auberge Collection’s Wildflower Farms in New York’s Hudson Valley. Courtesy of Wildflower Farms

For a quick escape from New York City, Kiburz says there are a handful of what he considers “special properties” similar to those he recommends in the Southeast. These include two Hudson Valley resorts: Inness, a luxury golf, wellness, and outdoor retreat on 220 acres, and Auberge Collection’s Wildflower Farms. “Auberge,” Kiburz says, “is a winner anywhere in the world.”

There are also plenty of getaways outside of San Francisco, as well as easy weekend trips around the country.

Or simply persevere—with protections in place

Regardless of anxiety over technology, normal winter weather delays, and extreme storms due to this year’s super El Niño, millions of Americans are still expected to travel for the holidays, including Harteveldt, who says he hasn’t changed his plans to fly.

“I’m more concerned about bad weather delaying my flights than anything else,” Harteveldt says.

If you, too, are flying, here are some lessons from the CrowdStrike meltdown that can help you weather any type of delay.