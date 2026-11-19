Just as the nation’s air travel system was recovering from a rare nationwide shutdown following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) communications outage, travelers got more bad news on Monday when United Airlines experienced a glitch that delayed all departures for 90 minutes. And it happened just as banks and tech companies like Microsoft were reeling from outages that affected millions of consumers.

Are these massive tech meltdowns all related? Were there nefarious actors at play? Not according to government and industry officials, who were quick to assure the public that the various disruptions weren’t connected and that most had stemmed from upgrades to existing technology. United promptly issued a statement that this week’s snafu was due to a tech problem that was swiftly rectified.

“We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue,” the airline said in a statement issued on Monday.

Still, the massive flight grounding on November 13 was hardly minor. It was the third total airspace shutdown in U.S. history and the second longest since September 11, which lasted for two days. (Another shorter one occurred in 2023 due to a pilot communication system outage and was resolved within a few hours.)

How many flights and travelers were affected by the ground stop?

While the latest ground stop was lifted after four and a half hours, the effects were felt for days, as airlines scrambled to get crews and planes back in place. More than 18,000 flights in the United States were canceled between Friday and Sunday, according to aviation data firm Cirium, and many more experienced lengthy delays. That meant that a majority of the nearly 3 million people who fly in the U.S. each day were affected, according to Cirium, which said that 600 flights were diverted and 11,000 flights did not take off as scheduled after the ground stop was imposed at around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.

For travelers heading into one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Thanksgiving and then Christmas and New Year’s, this latest series of outages and flight groundings that resulted in a massive ripple effect of flight disruptions was hardly reassuring.

What caused the nationwide air travel ground stop?

So, what did happen, and why? The answer from the U.S. Transportation Department is that it began with a repair to a router at an FAA facility in Arkansas, one of dozens of air traffic control facilities in the country where workers are replacing old copper wires with fiber cables. It’s part of the ongoing push to modernize aging air traffic control infrastructure, which has been underway for more than three decades.

Even so, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted to ABC News over the weekend that “we don’t actually have the root cause” for why one failure ended up grounding the entire system, and as of press time, many questions remained unanswered.

Some experts said more safeguards should have been in place. “We had a technician flipping a switch the wrong way, and it flooded the system and overwhelmed it,” aviation expert Col. Steve Ganyard, a retired Marine pilot, told ABC News Monday.

The FAA’s oversight has also come under scrutiny. According to news reports that emerged on Wednesday, an FAA official was present and signed off on the faulty repair, which was being handled by federal contractor L3Harris, shortly before the system crashed.

A problem that was a long time coming

“A nationwide ground stop triggered by an overloaded router should not have happened,” Robert Poole, director of transportation policy at the think tank Reason Foundation, said in an online post.

He points out that in many other countries, such as Canada and New Zealand, air traffic control is run separately from government agencies and thus spared some of the budgetary wrangling that he blames for the slow pace of the modernization efforts for the air traffic control system in the U.S.

This long-standing stagnation could mean we’ll be waiting another generation for this goal to be realized, said William McGee, an aviation expert and author of the book Attention All Passengers.

While Secretary Duffy called for Congress to fund the upgrade to the air traffic control systems to the tune of $50 billion following the latest meltdown (which has already met strong resistance from Congress), McGee points out that there is a funding mechanism already in place: the airline passenger ticket tax, which accounts for about 18 percent of the typical domestic round-trip ticket.

Those funds are supposed to support improvements, like modernizing our air traffic control systems and airport infrastructure, but not all of it is used for its intended purpose, according to a Government Accountability Office report released in September. It had a cash balance of about $21 billion coming into the 2026 fiscal year, but as in previous years, a sizable unspent balance is treated as a “deficit reduction offset” in the overall federal budget. Because airlines are required to advertise the full fare and don’t break down the taxes in the total fee, consumers don’t see how much of their ticket tab is going to the FAA.

Could this happen again?

In the coming weeks and the busy holiday travel season, there are no guarantees. While government and aviation officials play the blame game, it’s unclear whether a reliable fix to the underlying issues has been made.

The FAA has tacitly acknowledged the potential for a repeat occurrence, pointing out that air traffic control’s much-touted modernization still has a long way to go. It said it acted “out of an abundance of caution” to protect the safety of the flying public. In a Q&A issued a few days after the fiasco, the agency admitted the midafternoon timing of the faulty job was partly to blame and said it would strive to do future work late at night when there’s less traffic; in addition, it suspended installations of the particular type of router that malfunctioned.

But while the FAA said it hoped an investigation would determine the cause and “ensure this doesn’t happen again,” fliers are right to be skeptical. Travelers heading into the skies should have backup plans and travel insurance coverage options in place should flights be grounded or significantly disrupted again.

What are your rights if this happens again?

Confusion among travelers reigned over the weekend, and many passengers still seem unsure what their rights are when flight disruptions happen. But they shouldn’t be, McGee said.

The FAA reauthorization passed by Congress in 2024 includes tougher language on what airlines are obligated to do for fliers in cases of cancellation or significant delays, defined as three hours for a domestic flight and six hours for an international trip. “The refund rule is clear, and it’s automatic: The airlines must give you a full refund, in cash,” said McGee.

Unfortunately, when it comes to flight delays, some of those protections will be scaled back in February 2027. Nevertheless, travelers should be well versed in what they are owed and should make sure they have travel insurance protections to cover the rest.