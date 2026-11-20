La Compagnie, the French airline that operates exclusively business-class flights between the New York City area and Europe, is bringing back its annual Blue Friday sale, with round-trip fares from Newark to Paris and Milan starting at $2,750, and to Nice starting at $3,450.

The promotion runs from November 20 through November 27, 2026, for travel between December 1, 2026, and August 31, 2027. That gives travelers a nine-month window of eligible travel dates, spanning winter getaways, spring vacations, and the busy summer season in Europe.

Named for La Compagnie’s signature baby-blue aircraft, Blue Friday has become an annual tradition for the airline, which launched in 2014. Its relatively small fleet connects Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) with Paris Orly (ORY), Milan Malpensa (MXP), and Nice Côte d’Azur (NCE).

What to expect when flying La Compagnie

Unlike larger transatlantic carriers, La Compagnie operates aircraft with just one cabin class. Its Airbus A321neos airplanes are outfitted with 76 business-class seats arranged in a 2-2 configuration, each of which converts into a lie-flat bed measuring approximately 76 inches long (just over six feet). Passengers also have access to 15.6-inch entertainment screens and complimentary unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi.

While many international airlines have moved toward business-class cabins with individual suites and sliding doors, La Compagnie’s seats have a more traditional layout, with two seats on either side of the aisle. Passengers sitting by the windows don’t have direct aisle access.

The airline’s onboard dining program features seasonal menus developed in collaboration with chefs, including David Toutain of Restaurant David Toutain and Stéphanie Le Quellec of La Scène, both of which have two Michelin stars and are located in Paris. La Compagnie’s wine program was also developed in collaboration with French wine specialists Bettane+Desseauve.

Other amenities include an allowance of two checked bags as well as airport lounge access at La Compagnie’s Lounge&Co space in Newark’s Terminal B.

How to book the Blue Friday sale

Tickets will be available directly through La Compagnie’s website. However, there are a few restrictions worth reviewing before booking.

The promotional fares are nonrefundable, and changes are permitted for a $500 fee. Tickets are also subject to availability, with a limited number of promotional seats allocated to each route, so travelers should compare departure and return dates before booking, particularly for travel during major holidays and the summer months.

La Compagnie is also preparing to add a fourth European destination, Düsseldorf, Germany, in April 2027, although that forthcoming route is not included in the Blue Friday promotion.