Cyber Outage Disrupts Thousands of Flights Globally—Here’s Everything Travelers Need to Know

It was the content update nobody needed. When cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike issued an update to systems throughout the world running Microsoft Windows, scheduled to take place overnight from Thursday to Friday, those systems crashed. The result has been a tangled web of canceled and delayed flights, among numerous other business disruptions.

“This is not a security incident or cyberattack,” CrowdStrike said in a statement, adding that the issue has been identified and that a fix is being deployed.

But as of press time, more than 40,000 flights and rising have been delayed globally and more than 4,500 flights have been canceled—a number that continues to rise by the minute—as airline operations briefly ground to a halt, creating chaos.

“Our flight from Istanbul to Paris [CDG] landed just before 10 a.m. [Friday]. We were worried about making a tight connection to Salt Lake, when I spotted the headlines. We’ve since spent the entire day in the Air France lounge watching Delta add an hour every hour to our delay before canceling,” Afar contributor Jeri Clausing wrote in an email with the subject line: “Cyber outage hell.”

She noted that Delta partner airline Air France “is doing its best to help but [representatives] said their computers simply aren’t talking to each other. Air France says we have been rebooked, but who knows? It’s a nightmare.”

She said that airport hotels are pretty much sold out and sent a screenshot of a rate at the Hyatt Place at Charles de Gaulle priced at $15,061 per night. “I can only hope that rate is a mistake,” she said, adding, “We’re off to the fifth arrondissement. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. “

What the airlines are offering travelers

Clausing isn’t alone in being stranded today. Delta Air Lines has been the hardest hit with 1,019 canceled flights on Friday and 1,583 delays as of press time, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. American Airlines has 373 canceled flights and 1,439 delayed flights, and United has 490 canceled and 1,689 delayed flights so far.

Delta issued a fare and change fee waiver on all flights purchased on or before July 19 that are rebooked by July 24.

“A disruption caused by a global IT outage is resulting in a ground stop affecting our operation systemwide,” Delta said in a statement, adding that travelers should check their flight status “frequently” for up-to-the-minute updates.

“When rebooked travel occurs on or before July 24, 2024, in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived,” Delta stated, noting that a fare difference may apply if the fare class changes for the new booking.

United Airlines has issued a fare waiver due to the CrowdStrike outage, too, for flights purchased on or before July 19, to or from the following airports: Cleveland (CLE); Denver (DEN); Newark (EWR); Frankfurt (FRA); Guam (GUM); Honolulu (HNL); Washington, D.C. (IAD); Houston (IAH); Los Angeles (LAX); London (LHR); Orlando (MCO); Chicago (ORD); and San Francisco (SFO).

United stated that “if your flight is affected, here are your options: You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences. But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between July 18, 2024 and July 25, 2024. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.”

American Airlines informed customers that “earlier this morning, a widespread technology issue with a vendor impacted multiple airlines, including American.” American said that it was able to “safely reestablish operations” as of 5 a.m. ET.

American said it will message affected customers either through the American Airlines app or by text message and that customers facing disruptions can rebook or cancel without a fee or opt for a refund.

Most major U.S. airlines are waiving change fees through July 25, noted Adam Morvitz, travel expert and CEO of Point.me, a search engine for points and rewards. “If you’re traveling on reward tickets, you’re in the same boat as cash ticket holders. While airlines will rebook you automatically, calling customer service might yield better options. Note that airlines won’t cover extra costs like hotels or meals, so plan accordingly,” said Morvitz.

Clausing added that given that the problem is technology-related, “as you might have guessed, the Delta app and website were useless error messages.” So getting on the phone or getting in line could be your best bet if technology is failing you for rebookings.

Airports that are hardest hit

As for airports, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world, has seen the largest number of canceled flights, with 360 cancellations and growing, according to FlightAware data. Other airports facing big numbers of cancellations are Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Minneapolis/St. Paul (MPS), LaGuardia (LGA), Detroit Metro Wayne (DTW), Newark (EWR), Zurich (ZRH), Houston (IAH), and Berlin-Brandenburg (BER).

In a statement, Amsterdam Schiphol said that the disruption had a “major impact on flights to and from Schiphol” but that systems have been restarted and together with the airlines it is working hard “to get all passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

There are approximately 110,000 commercial flights scheduled for Friday July 19, aviation analytics company Cirium reported. Of those, 27,000 are flights scheduled for to, within, and from the USA, carrying up to 3.7 million passengers, including international departures.

According to Cirium, there’s a bit of hope for some travelers—about 62 percent of flights were still departing on-time on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is closely monitoring the situation with several airlines having requested FAA assistance with the ground stops.

What about travelers struggling to use ATMs or facing banking issues?

In Paris, Clausing noted that a lot of the shops “were taking cash only,” as they dealt with the computer issues. She said she managed to withdraw the maximum allowable at an ATM “just in case,” but others might not be as lucky.

“Travelers across the world are currently affected by the outage and awaiting word on when they might be able to reach their final destination,” said Theresa Payton, founder of Fortalice Solutions, a cybersecurity firm, and the former chief information officer for the White House.

“For those travelers experiencing banking issues, try all available options, such as bank withdrawals, credit cards, [and] checks, and if this doesn’t work, the best thing to do is call your bank. Closely monitor your statements to ensure any activity is legitimate and there are no duplicate payments posted once the outage is over,” advised Payton.

How long will the problems last?

Flight delays and cancellations resulting from the cyber outage could last well into the weekend.

“Airlines are working hard to get operations back to normal,” but the issues could last a few days, said Morvitz, adding, “probably until Sunday, so expect delays and cancellations throughout the weekend.”

What travelers should do

First off, travelers should know their rights. “A spokesperson from the [Department of Transportation] has confirmed that the IT system outage is considered controllable by the airlines, which means more rights for travelers per the Airline Customer Service Dashboard,” Katy Nastro, spokesperson for flight deal tracking site Going.com, told Afar.

She added, “In this really odd and chaotic scenario a lot of folks find themselves within, figuring out what they are entitled to just adds to the frustration. Regardless of navigating whether this is controllable versus uncontrollable, fliers are entitled to refunds, not vouchers, and if they choose not to fly they should know not to accept anything other then the value of their ticket refunded back to them.”

Kathleen Bangs, a former commercial airline pilot and spokesperson for FlightAware, also advised that while travelers should always have a back-up plan at the ready, they would be wise to wait out their flight for a bit, as the havoc continues to iron itself out.

“For example, there was a United flight here in MSP that the carrier told people that with the outage, they had no idea this morning if or when it would depart, so some people went home. And then suddenly the flight went, only about 90 minutes late. So, they missed it,” said Bangs. “That’s why I always say stick around at the airport if there is a possibility the flight could go ... especially if it’s early in the day.”

Morvitz provided a list of handy tips for travelers with upcoming flights.

