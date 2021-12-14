Over the past few years, immersive digital art museums have drawn crowds everywhere from Tokyo to Paris to Bordeaux. (There was even a drive-in exhibit in Toronto last year.) Now, people in the United States finally get to enjoy this 360-degree experience set to music with not one, but five traveling shows featuring the work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. While each of the shows is distinct, they are similar in that they place visitors in the middle of large-scale moving images that are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors in a large gallery or warehouse space.

Find out more about where each show is happening, how they differ (slightly), and how to get tickets:

1. Immersive Van Gogh

Created and run by one of the directors behind the Van Gogh show at Atelier des Lumières in Paris (aka the digital art show featured in Netflix’s Emily in Paris), Immersive Van Gogh features more than 500,000 cubic feet of projections and lasts one hour. Expect to see iconic van Gogh works, including The Potato Eaters (1885), Starry Night (1889), Sunflowers (1888), and The Bedroom (1889). The large-scale digital animations of the Dutch painter’s work are set to original songs composed by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi.

The show is currently open in 15 U.S. cities, with upcoming events in several other U.S. cities in early 2022. In a review in the Chicago Tribune, arts reporter Steve Johnson likened it to an “updated version” of those 1970s Pink Floyd laser light shows at a planetarium.

“But instead of the borderline skeezy rock culture undertones of a Floyd show, making it about an artist . . . puts a veneer of high culture on the whole thing,” Johnson wrote. “Tonight’s head trip is being sponsored by your college’s core curriculum requirement in humanities and the arts.”

Tickets are sold by timed entry and are going quickly. Social distancing circles are projected on the floor of the gallery to give guests their own space during their visit.

Chicago

When: February 11, 2021–February 14, 2022

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghchicago.com

San Francisco

When: March 18, 2021–March 6, 2022

Where: SVN West San Francisco (formerly the Fillmore West)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghsf.com

Vaccine Required: Effective August 19, 2021, visitors at Immersive Van Gogh in San Francisco will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the exhibit to be in compliance with San Francisco’s vaccine mandate.

Los Angeles

When: May 27, 2021–March 20, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Los Angeles (the former Amoeba Music Building)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghla.com

Vaccine Required: Effective November 4, 2021, visitors at Immersive Van Gogh in Los Angeles need to present proof of vaccination to enter the exhibit to be in compliance with Los Angeles’s vaccine mandate.

Minneapolis

When: August 2, 2021–February 27, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Minneapolis

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghmsp.com

Dallas

When: August 9, 2021–February 28, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Dallas in the East Quarter

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, dallasvangogh.com

Phoenix

When: August 26, 2021–March 13, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghphx.com

Cleveland, Ohio

When: September 9, 2021–March 6, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 850 E. 72nd Street, Cleveland

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghcleveland.com

Las Vegas

When: September 13, 2021–March 13, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Las Vegas at the Shops at Crystals (adjacent to Aria Resort & Casino)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $60 for adults, vangoghvegas.com

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: September 23, 2021–March 20, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 720 E. Lacock Street, Pittsburgh

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, vangoghpittsburgh.com

Denver

When: September 30, 2021–February 21, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Denver (in the former Regency Hotel)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, denvervangogh.com

Houston

When: October 14, 2021–February 6, 2022

Where: 1314 Brittmoore Road, Houston

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, houstonvangogh.com

Columbus, Ohio

When: October 28, 2021–February 27, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 940 Polaris Parkway, Columbus

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, columbusvangogh.com

Detroit

When: February 3–April 10, 2022

Where: Secret Detroit location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, detroitvangogh.com

Nashville

When: February 17–April 17, 2022

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4416 Ridgefield Way, Nashville

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, nashvillevangogh.com

San Antonio

When: February 24–May 8, 2022

Where: Secret San Antonio location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, goghsanantonio.com

Kansas City, Missouri

When: February 28–May 8, 2022

Where: Secret Kansas City location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, kansascityvangogh.com

Orlando, Florida



(Closed)

When: October 7, 2021–January 9, 2022

Where: Orange County Convention Center

New York City



(Closed)

When: June 14, 2021–January 2, 2022

Where: Pier 36 NYC

Charlotte, North Carolina



(Closed)

When: June 17, 2021–January 2, 2022

Where: Ford building at Camp North End

2. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Featuring 20,000 square feet of projections, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is run in partnership with two immersive experience companies: Exhibition Hub, which has produced exhibitions everywhere from Europe to America and Asia, and Fever, which is known for creating the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience in Los Angeles.

This digital art show features similar van Gogh masterpieces set to music, and it takes about 60 to 75 minutes to experience in full. VIP Access also enables visitors to add a virtual reality component of the exhibition, a 10-minute journey through a day in van Gogh’s life that places you in the center of his most personal paintings. (Equipment will be disinfected after each use.)

Timed-entry tickets are on sale currently for all 13 U.S. cities the show is traveling to in 2021 and 2022. Tickets will be limited to guarantee space for social distancing.

Las Vegas

When: April 6, 2021–February 28, 2022

Where: Area15

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($19 for children 12 or younger, $28 for military, seniors 65 and older), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, area15.com.

Atlanta

When: March 12–April 3, 2022

Where: New location to be announced

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $32 ($19 for children 12 or younger, $21 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Miami

When: June 16, 2021–January 16, 2022

Where: Olympia Theater

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

New York City

When: June 26, 2021–April 10, 2022

Where: Skylight on Vesey

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $22 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Vaccine Required: Effective September 13, 2021, visitors at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in New York City will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the exhibit to be in compliance with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Washington, D.C.

When: August 19, 2021–March 27,2022

Where: Rhode Island Center at Bryant Street

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Dallas

When: August 21, 2021–January 22, 2022

Where: Globe Life Park

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Philadelphia

When: August 26, 2021–February 28, 2022

Where: The Tower Theatre

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Vaccine Required: Visitors at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Philadelphia will be required to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours in advance.

Houston

When: August 30, 2021–February 26, 2022

Where: Marq’e Entertainment Center

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Boston

When: September 2, 2021–February 20, 2022

Where: Strand Theater

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Seattle

When: September 10, 2021–February 26, 2022

Where: 1750 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Vaccine Required: Visitors at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Seattle will be required to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours in advance.

Cincinnati

When: June 1–August 6, 2022

Where: Secret location in Cincinnati (to be announced soon)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

New Orleans

When: April 8–June 17, 2022

Where: Secret location in New Orleans (to be announced soon)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $32 ($19 for children 12 or younger, $21 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

Raleigh, North Carolina

When: March 31–June 12, 2022

Where: Secret location in Raleigh (to be announced soon)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $35 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $25 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

3. Van Gogh Alive

Created by the Melbourne, Australia–based Grande Experiences, the traveling Van Gogh Alive show has been exhibited everywhere from New Zealand to Mexico. This 40-minute show features 3,000 moving van Gogh images—including Sunflowers (1888) and Starry Night (1889)—set to a classical music score.

After its stint at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida—which ended June 13, 2021—it headed to Denver and Indianapolis, where it was the inaugural show at the Lume Indianapolis, the first permanent digital art exhibit space in the United States. It is also currently open in Kansas City and at George W. Vanderbilt’s historic Biltmore house in Asheville, North Carolina.

Indianapolis

When: July 27, 2021–May 2022

Where: The Lume Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $25 ($17 for children 6–17), discovernewfields.org/lume.

Kansas City

When: October 23, 2021–January 29, 2022

Where: Starlight Theatre

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $55 ($30 with student ID, $50 for military and seniors 65 and older), kcstarlight.com.

Asheville, North Carolina

When: November 5, 2021–March 5, 2022

Where: The Biltmore

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $131 included with regular daytime admission to the Biltmore House ($84 for youth 10–16, $37 for children 9 and under), biltmore.com.

St. Petersburg, Florida



(Closed)

When: November 21, 2020–June 13, 2021

Where: The Dalí Museum

Denver



(Closed)

When: July 9–September 26, 2021

Where: The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace

4. Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience

Created by French Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and the team at the Montreal-based Normal Studio, Beyond Van Gogh opened in spring of 2021 at Miami’s Ice Palace Studios, just south of the Wynwood Arts District. This exhibit features voice-overs of van Gogh’s words set to a symphonic score to drive the narrative of the show as it progresses through 300 of his masterpieces, including Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Café Terrace at Night.

Buffalo

When: August 20–November 28, 2021; December 17, 2021–January 30, 2022

Where: Eastern Hills Mall

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $47 ($29 for children 5–15), vangoghbuffalo.com.

Salt Lake City

When: October 1, 2021–March 27, 2022

Where: Atmosphere Studios

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $37 ($25 for children 5–15), vangoghsaltlake.com.

St. Louis

When: October 8, 2021–March 30, 2022

Where: Saint Louis Galleria

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $37 ($25 for children 5–15), vangoghstlouis.com.

Portland, Oregon

When: November 19, 2021–February 12, 2022

Where: Oregon Convention Center

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $37 ($25 for children 5–15), vangoghportland.com.

San Diego

When: January 14–March 6, 2022

Where: Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $37 ($24 for children 5–15), vangoghsandiego.com.

Charleston

When: July 16–September 4, 2022

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $37 ($22 for children 5–15), vangoghcharleston.com.

Miami



(Closed)

When: April 15–September 12, 2021

Where: Ice Palace Studios

Austin



(Closed)

When: June 18–September 5, 2021

Where: Starry Night Pavilion at Circuit of the Americas

Detroit



(Closed)

When: June 28–October 3, 2021

Where: TCF Center

Honolulu



(Closed)

When: July 2–September 26, 2021

Where: Hawai‘i Convention Center: Kamehameha Exhibit Hall III

Orange County, California



(Closed)

When: July 20–September 6, 2021

Where: Anaheim Convention Center

Birmingham, Alabama



(Closed)

When: November 17, 2021–January 2, 2022

Where: Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex

Milwaukee



(Closed)

When: July 9, 2021–January 7, 2022

Where: Wisconsin Center

San Jose



(Closed)

When: September 26–December 30, 2021

Where: San Jose Convention Center

5. Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Van Gogh is the creation of French artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, who have worked on other immersive shows at the digital art museum in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. After stints in Vancouver and Edmonton, Canada, Imagine Van Gogh opened in the United States in December 2021 for shows in Boston and Tacoma/Seattle, featuring 200 van Gogh paintings set to the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, and Bach.

Boston

When: December 21, 2021–March 19, 2022

Where: SoWa Power Station

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 ($35 for children 6–10), with group and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, boston.imagine-vangogh.com.

Tacoma/Seattle

When: March 5–April 16, 2022

Where: Tacoma Armory

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $41 ($36 for children 4–10), with group and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, tacoma.imagine-vangogh.com.

This article was originally published on March 2, 2021; it was updated on April 20, 2021, May 3, 2021, August 19, 2021, December 14, 2021, and January 13, 2022, with additional information.

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