“But instead of the borderline skeezy rock culture undertones of a Floyd show, making it about an artist . . . puts a veneer of high culture on the whole thing,” Johnson wrote. “Tonight’s head trip is being sponsored by your college’s core curriculum requirement in humanities and the arts.”

The show is currently open in Chicago, with upcoming events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York in the next few months. In a review in the Chicago Tribune , arts reporter Steve Johnson likened it to an “updated version” of those 1970s Pink Floyd laser light shows at a planetarium.

Created and run by the same team behind Atelier des Lumières in Paris (aka the digital art show featured in Netflix’s Emily in Paris), Immersive Van Gogh features more than 500,000 cubic feet of projections and lasts one hour. Expect to see iconic van Gogh works including The Potato Eaters (1885), Starry Night (1889), Sunflowers (1888), and The Bedroom (1889). The large-scale digital animations of the Dutch painter’s work are set to original songs composed by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi.

Exhibits in Chicago and St. Petersburg, Florida, are already open, while ticket sales have started—and are already selling out—for experiences in Los Angeles and New York opening later this spring. Find out more about where each show is happening, how they differ (slightly), and how to get tickets before they’re gone:

Over the past few years, immersive digital art museums have drawn crowds everywhere from Tokyo to Paris to Bordeaux . (There was even a drive-in exhibit in Toronto last year.) Now, people in the United States finally get to enjoy this 360-degree experience set to music with not one, but three traveling shows featuring the work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. While each of the shows is distinct, they are similar in that they place visitors in the middle of large-scale moving images that are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors in a large gallery or warehouse space.

Tickets are sold by timed entry and are going quickly (the L.A. show is sold out through the end of September 2021 already). Social distancing circles are projected on the floor of the gallery to give guests their own space during their visit.

When: February 11–September 6, 2021

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 ($25 for children 16 or younger), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, vangoghchicago.com.

When: March 18–September 6, 2021

Where: SVN West San Francisco (formerly the Fillmore West)

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 ($25 for children 16 or younger), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, vangoghsf.com.

When: May 27, 2021–January 2, 2022

Where: Secret LA location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 ($25 for children 16 or younger), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, vangoghla.com.

When: June 10–September 6, 2021

Where: Secret NYC location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 ($25 for children 16 or younger), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, vangoghnyc.com.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Featuring 20,000 square feet of projections, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is run in partnership with two immersive experience companies: Exhibition Hub, which has produced exhibitions everywhere from Europe to America and Asia, and Fever, which is known for creating the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience in Los Angeles.

This digital art show features similar van Gogh masterpieces set to music, and it takes about 60 to 75 minutes to experience in full. VIP Access also enables visitors to experience an additional virtual reality component of the exhibition, a 10-minute journey through a day in van Gogh’s life that places you in the center of his most personal paintings. (Equipment will be disinfected after each use.)

Timed-entry tickets are on sale currently for the Atlanta and New York shows, and they go on sale the first week of March for the six other U.S. cities. Tickets will be limited to guarantee space for social distancing.

When: May 19–August 1, 2021

Where: Pullman Yards, Building 1

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $32 ($19 for children 12 or younger, $21 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

When: June 26–September 26, 2021

Where: Secret NYC location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $36 ($20 for children 12 or younger, $22 for military, seniors 65 and older, and students 13 to 26), with VIP and flexible tickets available in addition to the standard timed ticket options, feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret Boston location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Wednesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret Dallas location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Wednesday, March 3, at 12 p.m. at feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret Philadelphia location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret Houston location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Thursday, March 4, at 12 p.m. at feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret D.C. location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Friday, March 5, at 12 p.m. at feverup.com.

When: TBD Summer 2021

Where: Secret Miami location, to be announced soon

Buy Tickets: Tickets will be released on Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at feverup.com.

Van Gogh Alive

Created by the Melbourne, Australia–based Grande Experiences, the traveling Van Gogh Alive show has been exhibited everywhere from New Zealand to Mexico. This 40-minute show features 3,000 moving van Gogh images—including Sunflowers (1888) and Starry Night (1889)—set to a classical music score.

After its stint at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, wraps up this spring, it will head to the Midwest, where it will be the inaugural show at the Lume Indianapolis, the first permanent digital art exhibit space in the United States.

When: November 21, 2020–April 11, 2021

Where: The Dalí Museum

Buy Tickets: Prices start at $25 ($10 for children 6-12), thedali.org.

When: June 2021–TBD

Where: The Lume Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

Buy Tickets: Ticket sale dates have yet to be announced. For more information, visit discovernewfields.org/lume.

>> Next: Rarely Seen Van Gogh Painting Exhibited Ahead of Auction