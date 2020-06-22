The World’s Largest Digital Art Center Opens Inside a WWII Submarine Base in France

As the hub of France’s famous fine-winemaking region and one of the few historic urban areas to be recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Bordeaux is already an extremely attractive destination for people with varied interests. Now that a permanent exhibition space dedicated to digital art installations has opened in a former World War II submarine base in the port city, travelers have yet another enticing reason to consider a future visit.

Les Bassins de Lumières (the Ponds of Lights) is housed in a concrete bunker that was built in the early 1940s by the German military occupying Bordeaux to store its shared submarine fleet with Italy. Originally slated to open April 17, 2020, but delayed due to France’s coronavirus lockdown, the former submarine base re-emerged on June 10 as an impressive digital art center—the world’s largest.

Inside the transformed space, visitors can walk across gangways (narrow passageways) above four 40-foot-deep basins in the former submarine base, each of which measures approximately 360 feet long—the length of a U.S. football field. Immersive digital installations take over the towering walls of the landmark building, with artworks reflecting off the water in its enormous basins, or “ponds.”

Much like at other museums and cultural sites reopening across Europe, strict hygiene and social-distancing measures will be enforced at the Bordeaux attraction, such as temperature checks at the entrance, mandatory masks for people above 11 years old, and required tickets for designated time slots, which must be booked online in advance.