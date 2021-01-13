“Immersive Van Gogh” Exhibit Extends San Francisco Run Through September 2021

Even though it doesn’t open until March 18, the digital art exhibition that brings Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces to life has already extended its West Coast run due to overwhelming popular demand.

Following several weeks of record-breaking advance ticket sales after the show was announced in December, organizers prolonged Immersive Van Gogh through September 6, 2021, at San Francisco’s SVN West. (The exhibition was originally slated to run through May 31 at the same venue.) Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind the digital art production, also shared that a new block of tickets for the exhibition will go on sale Saturday, January 16, at 10 a.m. (PST).

Designed by the same team of artists behind similar exhibitions at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, Immersive Van Gogh transports viewers into the world of the legendary Dutch painter whose work—notable for its bold colors and expressive brushwork—majorly influenced 20th-century art.

Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh While Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890) had a major influence on 20th-century art, the post-impressionist painter was virtually unknown throughout his life.

More than 500,000 cubic feet of projections will illuminate iconic paintings from van Gogh’s lifetime catalog of more than 2,000 works, which ranged from self-portraits and still lifes to surreal depictions of natural landscapes. The immersive digital art exhibit evokes the post-impressionist artist’s “highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination” according to a press release. It includes kaleidoscopic projections of world-renowned paintings such as Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).