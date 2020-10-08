New Digital Art Museum Is Bringing an Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit to the U.S.

Following the openings of immersive digital art museums in Tokyo, Paris, and Bordeaux—as well as a drive-in exhibit in Toronto earlier this year—the United States is getting a permanent digital art exhibit of its own.

Slated to open in June 2021, the Lume Indianapolis will become a permanent fixture at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and will occupy the museum’s entire fourth floor, which has nearly 30,000 square feet of gallery space.

Created by the Melbourne, Australia–based Grande Experiences, which has held more than 190 exhibitions in roughly 145 cities previously, the new digital art exhibit will use 150 high-definition projectors to transform two-dimensional paintings into three-dimensional works of art that move from the floor to the ceiling of the gallery.

Rendering of the Lume Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences Visitors will get to experience what it is like to walk around inside a Van Gogh painting.

Similar to previous shows at Paris’s Atelier des Lumières in 2019 and Toronto’s ongoing drive-through Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, the Lume Indianapolis’s inaugural exhibit will feature masterpieces from the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Visitors will get to experience 3,000 moving images of Van Gogh’s paintings—including Sunflowers (1888) and The Starry Night (1889)—all set to a classical music score.

After experiencing the new digitized world of Van Gogh, guests can also stop by Newfields’s IMA Galleries to see the museum’s original Van Gogh Landscape at Saint-Rémy (1889).

Tickets for the Lume Indianapolis at Newfields will be available for purchase prior to its opening in June 2021.

>> Next: New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Open Again—Here’s What It’s Like to Visit