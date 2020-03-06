Dalí and Gaudí’s Surreal Creations Become Psychedelic Installations at This Digital Art Museum

Travelers to France’s Provence region—known for rolling vineyards, olive groves, and lavender fields—can now see famous works by Salvador Dalí and Antoni Gaudí transformed into massive digital art projections at the Carrières de Lumières. This March 6, the digital art museum debuted individual exhibits dedicated to the two 20th-century artists—both of whom hailed from Catalonia and remain well-known for their creations that used surreal and imaginative details and design. The immersive exhibits—one titled Dalí, the endless enigma, and the other, Gaudí, the Architect of the Imaginary—are on view at the Carrières de Lumières until January 3 and 6, respectively, in 2021.

Courtesy of © Culturespaces/Nuit de Chine “Dalí, the endless enigma” marks the first immersive digital retrospective of the Catalan painter’s career.

Dalí, the endless enigma encompasses large-scale digital projections of paintings, drawings, and archival images spanning more than 60 years of the Catalan painter’s career, with a particular focus on “Dalí’s obsessions with the strange and the supernatural,” according to exhibit organizers. Inside the exhibit, 100 video projectors create 53-foot-high versions of some of Dalí’s masterpieces on the space’s walls, displaying works like The Persistence of Memory (1931), one of his most famous paintings, which depicts deformed pocket watches strewn across a craggy beach.

What’s more: The immersive digital exhibition, which lasts about 40 minutes, will be set to the music of the legendary psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd. As visitors stroll through, 30 speakers will play tracks from albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) and The Wall (1979), a decision that curators say is intended to set an otherworldly tone for the surrealist display.