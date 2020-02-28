Paris’s First Digital Art Museum Is Showcasing Masterpieces by Monet, Renoir, and More

Housed in a fully restored 19th-century iron foundry in Paris, the Atelier des Lumières (or the “Workshop of Lights”) hosts immersive digital exhibitions that feature masterpieces by some of the most famous artists in history. The digital art center, operated by French museum foundation Culturespaces, hosted a wildly successful 2019 exhibition devoted entirely to Vincent van Gogh—and its latest showcase will equally excite art lovers.

Titled Monet, Renoir, and Chagall: Journeys Around the Mediterranean, the exhibition is focused on 19th-century artists who were heavily influenced by the Mediterranean shores, fleeing Paris for France’s southern coastline where the light and landscapes provided bountiful inspiration for their work. It showcases digitized projections of more than 500 paintings by 20 prominent artists spanning the period between impressionism and modernism, among them leading artists like Monet, Renoir, Matisse, Chagall, and more.

Photo by © Dominique Chauvet, courtesy of © Culturespaces/Nuit de Chine The digital art exhibit uses 140 laser video projectors, 50 speakers, and a “motion design” sound system that’s programmed to complement the exhibit’s digitized visuals.

The stimulating exhibition is on view at the Atelier des Lumières through January 3, 2021, in “La Halle,” the largest of the repurposed foundry’s contemporary exhibition spaces. Visitors to the digital showcase will pass by large-scale installations of artworks such as Monet’s Water Lilies (1914–1926) and Renoir’s Bal du Moulin de la Galette (1876) projected onto the 33-foot-high walls of the former iron factory using 140 laser video projectors, 50 speakers, and a “motion design” sound system that’s programmed to complement the exhibition’s digitized visuals. According to Culturespaces, the digitized artworks on display also extend across other features of the former iron factory, such as its interior chimney, water tank, and water-filled pool.