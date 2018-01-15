6 Places to Escape the Cold (and the Crowds) this Winter

When the piles of sparkling snow have turned into dirty slush, it’s time to throw a pair of sunglasses and a few bathing suits into a carry-on and head to one of these six peaceful places.

Trust us—this is nothing like Daytona. Atlantic Beach, an uncrowded, mostly residential area east of Jacksonville, is actually exactly what you’re looking for in a Florida getaway. Go for the local experience by renting a colorful beach bungalow and spending your days pedaling a cruiser taking in the laid-back surf town vibes. It’s a family-friendly spot, so if you’re looking for an even more serene beach day experience, head north to Little Talbot Island State Park to walk the beach and snap a few ’grams of the 19th-century shipwreck sitting along the coast. Keep in mind, the sands at Atlantic Beach can get a little crowded in March and April with Florida families looking to escape spring breakers, which makes this a better spot in late winter than in early spring. Photo by f11photo Downtown Charleston has historical architecture—and a whole lotta charm. Charleston, South Carolina Who says warm weather has to mean beaches? The only thing better than soaking up the sun while strolling by the historic pastel houses of Charleston’s Rainbow Row is doing so en route to happy hour at one of the city’s fantastic cocktail bars, like Proof or The Gin Joint. A trip to Charleston is less about working on your tan and more about slowing down and relaxing. Get lost in the back alleys of Harleston Village, wander Waterfront Park, or browse the many charming downtown boutiques. And if you spend most of your time dreaming about where you’ll enjoy your next meal—Husk or Xiao Bao Biscuit?—well, then you’re doing it right. Plan this one for March because the weather won’t be quite warm enough until then. Photo by Jana Hake/Shutterstock.com Flamingos hang out in the waters at Isla Holbox. Isla Holbox, Mexico

Mexico’s greatest secret is that if you head north or south of any of the big-name beach cities, you’ll soon find a gorgeous, low-key, hidden gem of a beach. In this case, you’ll have to head two to three hours north of Cancun to Chiquila, then hop a ferry to set foot on Isla Holbox. But trust us, the journey is worth it. This just-“discovered” spot still has that off-the-grid desert island vibe. Expect pristine sands and cerulean water, a handful of thatched-roof hotels, and an incessant desire to be in a hammock. Spring is too early for whale sharks—one of the island’s biggest draws—but if you want a wildlife experience, head to the lagoons to spot some flamingos. Photo by Jo Ann Snover/Shutterstock.com Totally idyllic island paradise, anyone? Turks & Caicos FTW. Turks and Caicos Winter through early spring is traditionally high season for the Caribbean, but after last year’s devastating storms, the entire region is expecting a drop in tourism. This means two very important things: the islands of the Caribbean will be far less crowded than usual, and your visit is more beneficial than ever. One country that is fully open for business after the storms is Turks and Caicos. Despite the number of big resorts on the islands, the stretches of white-sand beaches have always made it relatively easy to escape the crowds here. To really get away from it all, book a stay at Amanyara, at the edge of the Northwest Point Marine National Park on Providenciales, and get to know the surrounding environment a little better.