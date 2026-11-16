As Baby Boomers retire and more families travel with aging parents and grandparents, accessibility is becoming a planning question for many travelers who wouldn’t necessarily call themselves disabled: the grandpa who can’t manage cobblestones, the mom whose legs no longer love stairs, the uncle who doesn’t see well in the dark anymore. Most of the friction, experts say, can be solved before anyone leaves home: by discussing needs, asking specific questions, and planning around everyone’s different energy levels.

Karen Morales, the accessibility program lead at Fora Travel, has spent a lifetime anticipating travel needs. She jokes that she meticulously planned a family trip to Disney World as a child and then happily organized spring breaks, bachelorette trips, and babymoons into adulthood. But when she became a wheelchair user a few years ago, Morales thought her travel-planning expertise would be put on hold.

“Then I told myself that I had to stop fighting this,” she remembers. Morales booked a safari with her two children and realized accessibility was just another logistic she could figure out.

“Most of my clients are not coming to me saying, ‘I want to book a disability trip,’” she notes. “They’re saying, ‘I want to go to Italy, Ireland, Greece, or Hawai‘i, and I want to make sure that this person can come, too.’ ”

Why more multi-generational trips need an accessibility plan

Fora’s inaugural report on accessible travel was released in September 2026, and it found that inclusivity is not a niche topic; it’s something many travelers are addressing, particularly as Baby Boomers retire. Sixty-seven percent of 1,359 Fora advisors surveyed have booked a trip that includes an accessible accommodation, which most commonly is part of a multi-generational experience.

The chief concern focuses on stamina: Three-quarters of the advisors who have booked accessible trips have planned around a traveler with limited walking endurance, more than any other need. More than half of consumers (55 percent) are hoping to take a multi-generational trip in the next three years with someone who will need accessibility attention.

These findings are familiar to Alvaro Silberstein, cofounder and CEO of Wheel the World, an organization focused on providing in-depth summaries for accessible international travel. “Many older travelers with limited mobility do not necessarily identify as having a disability,” says Silberstein, who is also a wheelchair user and a contributor for Afar. “They may simply say, ‘I can’t walk as far as I used to,’ ‘stairs have become difficult,’ or ‘I need somewhere to sit.’ But they benefit from the same accessibility features as the disability community: step-free entrances, elevators, shorter walking distances, grab bars, seating, accessible transportation, and better information.”

Here are three rules Morales and Silberstein follow when planning a trip for a group that includes someone with limited mobility.

Discuss accessibility needs with your travel partners ahead of time

Photo by Mehdi Sepehri/Unsplash

Talking openly about limited mobility can be a vulnerable subject, but it’s better to cover the basics before you’re somewhere new. Keep a supportive mindset, and let the person with the access needs express themselves at their comfort level. Try to remember that this isn’t a therapy session, it’s a fun chat about traveling together.

For instance, when Morales meets a client who uses a cane or manages back pain, she doesn’t start by discussing what a person can’t do. “I want to hear about their dream trip,” she says. “From there, I get curious.” She asks what type of accommodation is most comfortable, a house or a hotel, and the types of cars they can easily get in and out of.

Silberstein starts with one question: “What do you absolutely need in a hotel room, transportation, or activity, and what would simply be nice to have? Then, plan around energy, not just time. Older travelers often benefit from fewer hotel changes, slower itineraries, time to rest during the day, and accommodations located close to the things they most want to experience.”

By encouraging collaborative discussions about your trip’s nonnegotiables, you’ll build an itinerary underscored by accessibility, rather than a trip that has to fit in these needs on the fly. “The goal is to make sure the important things work so you can focus on enjoying the destination,” Silberstein says.

Discussion starters

What’s your dream trip?

What kind of accommodation is most comfortable?

What do you need in a hotel room?

Related: How Mobility Issues Changed the Way I Plan Travel With My Mom

Ask questions when booking hotels or rental properties

Advocating for accommodations can be exhausting, especially if you just got off a red-eye and a hotel bed is too low for your dad’s “bad” knees. That’s why an important step in the planning phase is to research hotels and gather as much information as possible about what they offer.

“One of the biggest barriers [in accessible travel] is not infrastructure,” Silberstein says. “It’s information.” Before booking a hotel room, have your checklist of must-haves handy: a step-free shower, a room close to the elevator, a specific bed height, and so on. “Then ask about those specific requirements,” he continues. “I would not rely on a hotel simply saying [a room] is accessible or ADA compliant, because accessibility is not a yes-or-no question. A property can work very well for one traveler and not for another.”

If you’re booking a rental property, note the same needs, and don’t be afraid to ask for more clarity from hosts. “I want to remove that friction so people don’t feel like they have to advocate for the most basic things, like if they can get into a bathroom,” Morales notes. Instead of asking, “Is a shower accessible?,” Silberstein would ask if there are grab bars and a shower seat. In a bedroom, he’d inquire about space around the bed. When in doubt, request measurements and photos.

“The more specific the question, the more useful the answer will be,” he adds. “Answer the question that really matters: ‘Will this work for me?’” Once you’ve found a place that meets these essentials, book it. Just be sure to confirm the most vital details a few days before you leave; nearly a third of Fora advisors who book accessible trips have had a client arrive to find a promised accessibility feature missing or unusable. “An accessible room booked six months ago is only useful if the right room is still assigned when you arrive,” Silberstein says.

Questions to ask:

Do you need a step-free shower?

Does a specific bed height work better for you?

Do you prefer to be near the elevator?

Related: What Patagonia Taught Me About Who Gets to Travel

Build flexibility into the itinerary

In multi-generational travel groups that include older adults with limited mobility, balance is key. Morales advocates for splitting up group activities so everyone’s needs are met, from active teenagers to grandparents who may want to take things more slowly. “Not everybody has to do everything,” she says. “I just sent a family of 14 to Costa Rica for grandma’s 80th birthday. And I said, ‘You can go to the wildlife sanctuary while they go zip lining. And you can get a massage while they go river rafting.’”

Tensions can run high when groups all try to stick together even though each individual really needs to move at their own pace. Don’t work against this, work with it. “Everyone can win in those moments if you lean in and ask,” Morales says.

Bodies can be just as unpredictable: perhaps one day a travel companion felt fine to walk unassisted, but the next day they were feeling strained. To manage mobility ebbs and flows, Silberstein recommends packing equipment or renting it upon arrival. (Ask your travel advisor or tour company for local information, and organize airport assistance through your airline and the TSA Cares program.)

In a pinch, pick up a collapsible cane or a pair of walking sticks from your local pharmacy or preferred online retailer, just in case. “A cane, walker, wheelchair, or scooter can expand what someone is able to experience,” he says. “Sometimes people see using mobility equipment as losing independence, when in reality it can provide much more independence.”

Planning tips:

Plan a variety of activities so that everyone’s levels of energy and ability are met

Be open to doing some things separately

Book or pack equipment

Related: For Wheelchair Users, Air Travel Can Be a Nightmare—but It Doesn’t Have to Be