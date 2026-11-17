If the Caribbean’s crystalline waters and sandy beaches epitomize “vacation,” Anguilla is perhaps the pinnacle. This British Overseas Territory in the eastern Caribbean Sea is home to some of the region’s most impressive stretches of sand.

Beyond its wide white-sand beaches and quiet coves overlooking offshore cays, Anguilla feels wonderfully secluded. Yet that sense of privacy doesn’t mean sacrificing full-service resorts.

Nor is it so far-flung that it takes too long to get there. BermudAir recently expanded its seasonal flight offerings to make arrival an easy, nonstop jump from major East Coast hubs. Here are more reasons to book a trip to Anguilla now.

Swim in Rendezvous Bay and walk along Meads Bay

Shoal Bay East, often ranked among the world’s most beautiful beaches, is also a sea turtle nesting area Courtesy of Visit Anguilla

Anguilla’s 33 beaches are expanses of soft sand edged with glassy waters, teeming with sea life and inviting snorkelers to explore. Rendezvous Bay is a marquee two-mile stretch on the southwest shore, facing neighboring St. Martin. The beach also draws visitors and locals who gather at the open-air Bankie Banx’s Dune Preserve for live music and views.

Shoal Bay East, with its turquoise waters and powder-white sand, offers active adventures, including parasailing and diving. Meads Bay is great for strolling and exploring thanks to its rocky edges.

Mead’s Bay Courtesy of Visit Anguilla

Eat BBQ, seafood, and more Caribbean cuisine

Often called the culinary capital of the Caribbean, Anguilla offers a range of restaurants. Feet-in-the-sand beach bars include Elvis’ Beach Bar, which blends Mexican and traditional Caribbean flavors, serves potent rum punch, and features live music at night—you may want to plan your trip around one of its full-moon parties.

For a spot with water views but a slightly less casual feel (in other words, you should probably wear shoes), Straw Hat is an excellent option. The breezy restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is known for its tuna flatbread, curry braised goat, and straight-from-the-sea ceviche. For a finer dining experience with regional flair, try Jacala Beach Restaurant’s French fusion menu.

Roadside BBQ stands are another distinctively Caribbean option, where locals and visitors gather around outdoor grills helmed by families who’ve cooked traditional dishes for generations. One of Anguilla’s most lauded is Ken’s BBQ. Home to some of the island’s best ribs, it also serves barbecue pork and chicken raised by Ken himself alongside garlic bread.

Stay at beachfront hotels

The beach at Malliohana Courtesy of Visit Anguilla

Intimate, unhurried, and distinctly Caribbean, Anguilla’s accommodations excel at guests feel at ease and genuinely looked after. Each resort expresses that welcome in its own way, often most visibly in its design.

Sculptural, modern buildings tower over a coral bluff between Meads Bay and Barnes Bay at Four Seasons Anguilla, a hideaway that has welcomed guests with the brand’s signature service since 2016. Throughout the resort’s 186 rooms, suites, villas, and residences and its common areas, interiors celebrate the natural world with wood, stone, and marble.

At Malliouhana, vintage-inspired design defines the expansive property, where a two-tiered pool overlooks the blue-green Caribbean waters. An Anguilla landmark since it opened in 1984 as the island’s first luxury resort, the hotel has 63 oversized guest rooms decorated in white, yellow, and turquoise, each with private outdoor space.

Cap Juluca’s lobby Courtesy of Visit Anguilla

On Maundays Bay, another grand option is Cap Juluca, defined by its whitewashed, Moorish-inspired domes and arches. A longtime island icon, the resort is known for its culinary programming and activity menu, which includes a variety of nonmotorized watersports.

The spa at Zemi Beach House Courtesy of Visit Anguilla

The Zemi Beach House pairs colonial-meets-Caribbean buildings with a more than 300-year-old Thai teakwood home, relocated from Chiang Mai, that houses the Thai House Spa. Surrounded by tropical gardens, the spa draws on wellness traditions from around the world. You can book everything from Thai and Balinese massages to Japanese facials and hammam rituals, and enjoy a vitality pool and juice bar.

Experience Anguilla’s tradition of hospitality

Warm, attentive service isn’t limited to luxury resorts in Anguilla. Hospitality is a point of national pride here—it’s even taught in the island’s secondary school. The result is that interactions here tend to center on kindness and problem-solving, and that warmth helps make the island feel safe and welcoming.

Fly BermudAir nonstop to Anguilla

With BermudAir serving the island with seasonal flights from the East Coast and beyond, the trip is as enjoyable as the stay. The boutique airline’s island-style hospitality starts before you even leave the tarmac.

Nonstop routes depart from Boston, Newark, and Baltimore-Washington, while one-stop service from Toronto and Tampa/St. Petersburg connects through Providenciales, in Turks and Caicos. For even more access to Anguilla, BermudAir Holidays packages bundle flights and hotels.