As I shuffled under rainbow flags on the snow-swept streets of Aspen, sipping a smoked s’mores latte from Wild West–chic Hotel Jerome, I adjusted my fringed white gloves and faux-fur hat the size of Frosty the Snowman’s torso. It wasn’t the most practical outfit for a 20-degree morning, but it felt like the right kind of winter maximalism for my first time at the world’s first gay ski week.

I made my way to Aspen Mountain to watch the Downhill Costume Contest—a colorful parade of furry jumpsuits, bedazzled drag queens, and temperature-defying leopard-print thongs. I’ve skied in Aspen-Snowmass before, but never with so much pageantry and Pride.

What started as a small gathering among friends in 1977 has grown into a collection of winter LGBTQ+ celebrations across the globe, from world-famous slopes in Switzerland to grassroots gatherings in Idaho. For skiers, non-skiers, LGBTQ+ attendees, and allies, these cold weather Pride festivals offer alternatives to summer’s larger celebrations. And in warm-weather locales, off-season tea dances and poolside parties light up the season from January through March.

From expanded offerings at the world’s first gay ski week to community ice skating on Olympic rinks, these are the best winter Pride festivals to brighten and enliven your 2027.

Aspen Gay Ski Week in Aspen, Colorado

Now a worldwide event, “gay ski week” started in Aspen. Photo by Matt Power

Date: January 17–24, 2027



Website: gayskiweek.com : January 17–24, 2027

Aspen Gay Ski Week, hosted by nonprofit AspenOUT, has annual events like on-mountain dance parties, daily après-ski happy hours, and the eccentric Downhill Costume Contest. For the 50th anniversary, the organization is expanding its offerings to emphasize support for women and charity. This includes a fundraising dance party for LGBTQ+ mental health services and the Sapphic Womxn’s Cocktail Party, along with drag bingo for Aspen Gay Ski Week’s Golden Jubilee.

With more events indoors, Aspen Gay Ski Week isn’t just for skiers. When I visited with my husband, who had never skied before, we had a great time at themed dance parties, après-ski events, and Friendship Dinners, where guests mix and mingle over smoked Old-Fashioneds and charcuterie boards.

Winter Rendezvous in Stowe, Vermont

Vermont knows how to turn the cold into fun. Photo by Winter Rendezvous

Date: January 20–24, 2027



Website: winterrendezvous.com : January 20–24, 2027

This upcoming year will be the 45th Winter Rendezvous in Stowe, an excellent Pride festival for first-timers thanks to its array of snowy activities for all levels of expertise. Attendees can participate in daily cross-country skiing and snowshoeing meet-ups, an ice-carving competition, and Find a Ski Buddy get-togethers, designed to connect guests with others who match their experience level.

No skis? No problem. Plentiful indoor options include an opening night party at a boutique bowling alley, karaoke, drag bingo, a pool party, and a farewell brunch.

Related: 4 Days in Vermont: Sleigh Rides, Waterfall Snowshoeing, Après Ski Hangs, and Maple Doughnuts

Winter Pride St. Pete in St. Petersburg, Florida

Outfit options are limitless in warm Saint Petersburg. Photo by Winter Pride St. Pete

Date: February 14–21, 2027



Website: winterpridesaintpete.com : February 14–21, 2027

For those who prefer sand to snow, Winter Pride St. Pete offers a warmer version of off-season Pride. Dedicated to the ethos that Pride isn’t confined to June, the fast-growing event attracted 76,600 attendees (up from its inaugural 57,000 in 2025) during its second year.

City-wide events include trans-centered parties, poolside tea dances, and a drag race where queens and performers run down Central Avenue through a vintage car show. New this year is Bride Pride, billed as the world’s largest all-female wedding ceremony, ordained by LGBTQ+ icon Cynthia Nixon.

Winter PrideFest in Bend, Oregon

The celebrations in Bend, Oregon, are all about music. Photo by Shutterstock

Date: February 25–28, 2027



Website: winterpridefestcentraloregon.com : February 25–28, 2027

Bring your dance shoes to Winter PrideFest, an annual fundraiser in Bend for OUT Central Oregon, where marquee attractions center on music, DJs, and drag shows. Attendees can ski and snowboard on Mt. Bachelor, though the bulk of the experiences can be found on the dance floor.

The festival starts with a kick-off party, followed by the Pink Party the next night, an on-snow daytime dance party at West Lodge. The grand finale is the white-themed Snow Ball, with headline performers and dazzling drag sets. Queer Comedy Night is another staple event, featuring LGBTQ+ comedians and burlesque performers.

Related: Why Bend, Oregon, Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway From Portland

Adirondack Winter Pride in Lake Placid, New York

Winter Pride in Lake Placid feels like a Hallmark movie set. Photo by Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism

Date: March 5–7, 2027



Website: lakeplacid.com/adkwinterpride : March 5–7, 2027

Adirondack Winter Pride transforms the Lake Placid area into a flurry of diverse and festive activities like something out of a Hallmark happy ending. Started in 2025, the upstate New York festival is a celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride in a community famed for its Olympic lore. Festivalgoers can ski on the same mountain as Olympians once did, ice skate on the Olympic oval, and soak in the views from the Skyride at the Olympic Jumping Complex.

Along with organized events, like drag shows at the Twisted Raven and skiing with drag queens at Whiteface Mountain, Lake Placid is a storybook setting for a simple stroll down Main Street, lined with coffee shops, boutiques, a vintage theater, and rainbow flags.

Pride on the Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho

Skiing and festivities in Idaho go all the way to the end of March. Photo by Schweitzer

Date: March 20, 2027



Website: schweitzer.com/things-to-do/events/pride-on-the-mountain : March 20, 2027

In the northern panhandle of Idaho, a newer winter Pride festival seeks to foster inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the state and beyond. Begun in 2026 as a smaller grassroots event rooted in small-town community, Pride on the Mountain is held at Schweitzer Mountain and organized by Sandpoint Alliance for Equality (SAFE).

For its second year, the all-day affair will offer a variety of activities for different interests and ages. Tentative events include a Pride ski parade, an après-ski party, a Big Gay Group Picture, and the SAFE Welcome Area with family activities and giveaways. By evening, things wrap up with the Pride on the Mountain Party, and a late-night after-party, with details to be announced.

Related: This Underrated State Has Over 200 Hot Springs—Here Are 5 Favorites, According to a Local Travel Expert