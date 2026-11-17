Sundance Mountain Resort is a serious ski mountain and a thriving creative community, and the best days spent here involve both. At the foot of Mount Timpanogos in Utah’s Provo Canyon, this independently owned resort has uncrowded slopes, an art studio with daily classes, and a calendar of music, author talks, and other cultural events.

Even the food reflects the philosophy that dining is an art form, with seasonal mountain cuisine at Tree Room, built around a once-living pine tree. The resort’s new ski-in/ski-out inn makes an ideal base for a restorative weekend getaway, about an hour from Salt Lake City.

Ski crowd-free slopes at Sundance Mountain Resort

Lift lines stay short at Sundance Mountain Resort. Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Fewer crowds and fast lifts mean more time exploring the 600+ skiable acres at Sundance Mountain Resort. Remaining independent allows the resort to prioritize the guest experience.

Speed helps, too. The Outlaw Express reaches the summit in about seven minutes, and this season the new Electric Horseman Express covers the back mountain in six.

And short lines don’t mean fewer options. The resort has 10 lifts, three terrain parks, night skiing, a Snowsports school, on-mountain dining at Bearclaw Cabin and Mountain Camp Cafe, and more than nine miles of groomed Nordic and snowshoe trails.

Make pottery or perfume at the Art Studio & Gallery

Sundance Resort’s Art Studio & Gallery runs daily pottery, perfume-making, printmaking, and painting workshops. Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Sundance Mountain Resort began as Robert Redford’s vision for a mountain haven for artists, writers, and filmmakers. Today, the Art Studio & Gallery carries that legacy forward with daily hands-on workshops in pottery, painting, soapmaking, printmaking, journal-making, perfume-making, and phone photography.

You can also watch live glassblowing at the Glassblowing Studio or explore work by rotating Utah artists through the Visiting Artist Program. At the Gallery, pick up hand-blown recycled glass, jewelry, or a painting by a local artist to take home.

Stay slopeside at The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort

For three years running, Sundance Resort has earned One Michelin Key, a distinction honoring exceptional hospitality and distinct local character. That spirit continues at the new inn, where 63 rooms frame views of Mount Timpanogos, the North Fork Provo River, or the canyon ridge, and the hotel sits just steps from the Outlaw Express lift.

Ski right up, hand your gear to the valet, and swap your boots for slippers in the boot room. Inside, the rooms feature original local art, woven Pendleton blankets, and Italian Rivolta bedding. Each morning can start with a European-style breakfast, which is included in the room rate.

One of The Inn’s 63 rooms Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Beyond slope access, staying at The Inn or at any of the private Cottages and Mountain Homes includes a full suite of daily amenities. All lodging guests enjoy morning yoga, Friday and Saturday night stargazing through smart telescopes, and complimentary Land Rover rides anywhere on the property.

Soak at The Springs, then book a treatment at The Spa

One of the best perks of staying on property is exclusive access to The Springs, an outdoor area with two hot tubs, an expansive relaxation pool, a sauna, and an outdoor cold-plunge shower. Surrounded by pines and mountain views, The Springs is open year-round and easily accessible from all resort lodging options.

After the cold plunge, warm up at The Spa. Set in a rough-hewn wood cabin with stone accents, the intimate space welcomes guests with a glowing fireplace and a pre-treatment warm foot bath.

Treatments change with the seasons. Try the Glacier and Ember Massage, which uses hot and cool stones to stimulate circulation and release tension, while warm, remineralizing mud is applied along your spine.

Taste seasonal mountain cuisine at Tree Room, The Owl Bar, and Foundry Grill

Tree Room, Redford’s first building at Sundance Resort, was built around a pine tree in 1970. Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

At Sundance Mountain Resort, eight restaurants and bars—from fine dining to fast casual—prepare everything from scratch with seasonal, local ingredients. Sit down for the Chef’s Prix-Fixe Menu and wine pairing at Tree Room or grab an Old Fashioned and nachos at The Owl Bar, whose original 1890s counter once served Butch Cassidy’s gang. Round out your weekend at Foundry Grill for its signature Sunday Brunch.

Listen to live music at the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series

Sundance Mountain Resort has hosted the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series for more than 20 years. Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

Since 2002, Sundance Mountain Resort has partnered with Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe to bring top singer-songwriters to Utah’s mountains. Each performance in the Bluebird Cafe Concert Series features three musicians on stage sharing stories behind their songs. The concerts span six summer weekends at the outdoor amphitheater and two winter weekends indoors in the Rehearsal Hall.

Beyond the series, live acoustic sets fill The Owl Bar throughout the week. The resort’s event calendar extends into year-round cultural programming, from the Author & Speaker Series to wellness weekends like the Art of Healthy Living Women’s Retreat.

Hike, fish, and explore in the Wasatch Mountains in every season

Fly-fishing in Utah’s Wasatch Range Courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort

While winter brings powder and renowned skiing, warmer months reveal a different side. Guests can hike the 4,000 acres of protected land, go fly-fishing along the Provo River, ride horses through alpine meadows, and attend outdoor concerts.

More than 50 years on, Redford’s vision of wild land and creative work still defines every season here. Plan your stay at Sundance Mountain Resort.