Beyond Bastille Day: Why You Should Go to Paris This Summer

From the beachy scene at the Paris Plages to an art exhibition benefiting the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris, the City of Lights has this summer thing down.

Of course, you can always visit the museums and palaces of Paris. You can stroll the Champs-Elysées and linger on the viewing platform of the Eiffel Tower. You can also celebrate summer the way Parisians do, with music festivals, open-air movies, and sunny afternoons spent on the Paris Plages (beaches) along the Seine. With a boom of hotel openings in unconventional neighborhoods, world-class restaurants taking a new approach to food, and a King Tut exhibition, there’s enough going on throughout the city to keep everyone busy and happy, even the most-seasoned Parisian traveler. Photo by Nicolas Matheus; courtesy of 25hours Hotels The vivid colors and patterns of the new 25hours Terminus Nord hotel reflect its neighborhood’s arty vibe. Stay someplace cool and new Fashionable hotels are cropping up in unexpected neighborhoods. The first Paris outpost of 25Hours Hotel opened in January directly across from the Gare du Nord station. The vibrant hotel seeks to reflects its place in the funky, diverse 10th arrondissement through its art-filled lobby bar, a hotel shop that sells everything from gold statement earrings to clothing, books, and wigs. Each room is colorfully decorated—with bright wallpaper and bedspreads and upholstery covered in punchy African and Asian fabrics. The hotel’s Israeli-Mediterranean-Romanian restaurant Neni is worth staying in for. 25hours-hotels.com

Another off-the-radar neighborhood, the 16th arrondissement, has suddenly become cooler: Brach Paris Hotel, with a glamorous Philippe Starck design, opened last October in a 1970s-era postal building. Rooms on the hotel’s high floors—kitted out with discreetly luxurious materials and midcentury modern touches—offer romantic views of the Eiffel Tower. As with other Starck creations, the hotel is full of eye-catching and eclectic artwork. You’ll find a fashionable crowd at the rooftop lounge and the Mediterranean restaurants downstairs. brachparis.com Enjoy Paris en plein air Summer nights in the City of Lights are even nicer when spent outdoors. Days on the Paris Plages aren’t half bad either. La Villette, a big park in the northeast of Paris, shows outdoor movies for free almost every night for a month. This year, the program of 25 films showcase themes related to the future—from Blade Runner 2049 and Gattaca to Captain Fantastic. If you didn’t pack a picnic blanket in your suitcase, chairs rent for €7 (US$8). Cinema en Plein Air, July 17–August 18. www.lavillette.com While it isn’t near the ocean, Paris enjoys a little bit of beachy fun every summer anyway. Join the locals at the Paris Plages and enjoy riverside lawns, umbrellas, chaise longues, palm trees, and a boardwalk at the Parc Rives de Seine, a park that runs along both banks of the Seine between the Pont de Soferino and the Pont Alexandre III. Along the l’Oise Canal, at le Bassin de la Villette, three public pools (with lifeguards and changing rooms) offer cool diversions, and the city has also set up zip lines, canoeing, board games, and pétanque courts for summer. Paris Plages, through September 2; pools open July 20–September 9. parisinfo.com Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel George V Le George, the restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel George V, maintains an organic garden on the grounds of Versailles. Eat your vegetables