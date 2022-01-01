Hi!

I’m Kristen Bateman: a writer, editor and consultant.

My work has appeared in: The New York Times Style Section, T magazine, Vogue US, W Magazine, Allure, New York Magazine, The Cut, CNN Style, Document Journal, V Magazine, Glamour, Departures, Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed, Fashionista, InStyle, AnOther magazine, i-D magazine, Marie Claire, Glamour, Town & Country, Architectural Digest, Elle, Observer, Man Repeller, Coveteur, Yahoo Style & Beauty, StyleCaster, Hyperallergic, Vogue Italia, WWD.com, L’Officiel and more.

On the consulting side, I run my own agency that spans content marketing, copywriting, consulting, creative direction and much, much more for brands and agencies including but not limited to Estee Lauder, Nordstrom, Longchamp, Whistles, Ralph Lauren, Hilton, Barclays, and many more. I help brands ideate and fulfill fantasies.

I post all of my work and only my work on Twitter - there you will find my most recent articles.

I have a passion for finding and writing stories within the world of fashion and beauty with a cultural twist. In particular, I love writing about weird moments in niche fashion capitals, up-and-coming designers, and the unexplored facets of makeup.

I write my own independent website on beauty, fashion and culture called Sudden Chic.