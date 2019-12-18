Our Favorite Travel Stories of 2019

These were the stories we were most excited to read—and share—this year.

Reading about wellness can be a little hokey, even for a woo-woo-dabbling granola-eater like me. Not so if Ryan Knighton is writing about it. For AFAR’s 10th anniversary Happiness issue, the eternally ironic Knighton took a trip to Bhutan—reputedly one of the world’s happiest countries—to experience the many ways people might seek inner peace. There, he got sound therapies and massages and did yoga and met with monks; his self-deprecating sense of humor pervades the page (I laughed out loud even while re-reading it this morning), but he brings a humility and thoughtfulness to the story, too. —Sara Button, assistant editor Puerto Rico, Revived — AFAR Caribbean revival stories are all over the place, and rightfully so. They’re important narratives to tell, and the battered region deserves all the love it can get. But Ramona Ausubel’s tale of her time in Puerto Rico does more than lend a voice to survivors and those tasked with rebuilding. Ausubel transforms Puerto Rico into its own character, comprising nature that is meant to withstand devastating hurricanes; microscopic bioluminescent life forms that can only share their light under a perfect combination of circumstances; and people who unite when a brutal storm rips their homes apart. —Nicole Antonio, managing editor Big People, Small World — Travel Weekly As an alum of travel industry paper Travel Weekly, I still read it, well, weekly. And while it’s mostly a great resource for staying up to date on the latest travel news of the day, I found this feature story about the challenges and opportunities for plus-size travelers to be particularly inspiring. What I loved about it was that it didn’t just focus on the numerous hurdles they face, but also on ways in which some plus-size travelers are empowering themselves and others to get out there and travel the world despite those hurdles. I was particularly impressed by the couple, Jimmy Lierow and Amanda Ervin, who were featured in the introduction and have started their own YouTube channel, Chubby and Away, to encourage plus-size people to travel. —M.B. Meet the Revolutionary Women Strumming Their Way Into the World of Flamenco Guitar — AFAR I still remember when the pitch for this story came in: I immediately wanted to get writer Lavinia Spalding on a plane to Spain to explore the world of women flamenco guitar players. To me, her story encapsulates the best of what we do here at AFAR: It sheds light on a unique slice of the world, it’s firmly anchored in a sense of place, and it’s deeply personal and human. Who can’t relate to a writer exploring the bittersweet nature of family bonds and abandoned dreams? Plus, we assigned the story in the midst of the #MeToo movement—it felt absolutely necessary to champion women who are fiercely and unapologetically forging their own path in the world. —Aislyn Greene, senior editor The Man With the Golden Airline Ticket — Narratively