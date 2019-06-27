Why You Should Travel Internationally With Your Children

Yes, there are hassles. No, you don’t get to do whatever you want, whenever you want. But international travel with children will show you a world that you’d never otherwise see.

share this article

When my son, Luke, was three, my wife and I were planning to take him with us on a trip to Japan. Why would you do that, my friend Lisa asked. Why spend all that money to fly across an ocean when he’d be just as happy throwing rocks in your backyard? Plus, he’s so young, he won’t remember anything. And he’ll ruin your trip. Nine years later, I can admit she was right. But I’m still glad we did it. And we haven’t stopped taking him places. Due to our incredible luck and good fortune, my now 12-year-old has more passport stamps than I had when I was 30. It’s ridiculous. He has stood at the edge of a Nicaraguan volcano. He has steered a sailboat off the shores of Santorini. He has annoyed an entire hotel in Amsterdam by clomping around wearing little more than a pair of wooden shoes. (Sorry about that, fellow guests. That was our fault, not his.) He has awakened to the hoots of howler monkeys in Costa Rica. He has barfed in an Irish country inn. Traveling with a kid forces you to confront some profound questions about why we travel. Why do we fly across oceans when we have perfectly nice backyards?

Article continues below advertisement

When you don’t have a kid, you can sip the finest sake at the secret eight-seat bar in Tokyo and tell yourself, yes, this is way better than my backyard. As you try to maneuver a stroller and two giant suitcases through Shibuya station at rush hour, the answer is not so clear. As Bill Murray’s character in Lost in Translation says of becoming a parent, “Your life, as you know it, is gone.” Your old life as a traveler is gone, too. But you get a new one. For my wife and me, our memories of Japan do not include secret sake bars. Instead, we remember following a garbage truck down the street. It was blue! And so small! We remember the doorman who slipped an origami frog into our son’s little hand. We remember that same little hand ringing the bells at the Kyoto temples. We remember finding the playground on the roof of the Tokyo department store and feeding our kid the peanut butter sandwich we’d bought in a 7-Eleven. Before that makes you vow to never have children, we also remember the times we had to ourselves in Japan, when the other parent stayed back at the hotel at night or at nap time. I remember the solo trip I took to the public bathhouse, an adventure that began with smiles and hand gestures and ended with me deciding that a few seconds of standing naked in a pool that had electric current running through it that was making my leg hair stand on end was probably enough. You still get to do stuff like that. You just don’t get to do it all the time, whenever you want. Photo by Laura Saum Jeremy and his family have explored the island of Mykonos in Greece during their worldwide travels. That’s why you fly across the ocean: Life is short, and the world is full of wonders. None of us gets to experience all of them. But there are plenty to go around, if you keep your eyes open.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s another thing about kids, little ones especially. They don’t care what you’re “supposed to do” in a destination. Everything in the world is new to them, and they decide what’s cool. In Ireland, we took a day tour out of Dublin to see the ancient stone towers and carved gravestones of Glendalough and the crags and bogs of the Wicklow Mountains. Luke’s favorite part of the trip? When the guide let him make an announcement over the bus’s PA system. (We have yet to find a guide who doesn’t grab Luke’s attention more than we can. He would follow a guide anywhere.) Is that memory worth any less? I don’t know if this is true in all families, but the memories that seem to stick with us are the quirky ones. We still sing the song we sang along with the fans at a Korean baseball game, using our made-up words, and remember the one-eyed cat who hung around with us in the Greek village of Monemvasia. We saw the Parthenon on that Greece trip, too, but we don’t seem to talk about it much anymore. (Though I don’t think it’s a coincidence that after our trip, we tore through the Percy Jackson books, which are based on the Greek myths.)

Article continues below advertisement