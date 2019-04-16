The photos are staggering, the videos even worse: an 800-year-old icon, not just for Paris but for the world, ablaze. As several hundred firefighters struggled to contain the fire that consumed the wooden roof and spire of Notre-Dame yesterday, Parisians lined the Seine and circled the Île de la Cité, weeping. They took pictures and videos, hoping—and openly praying—that these wouldn’t be their last. The devout clutched rosaries as they sang “Ave Maria” within sight of the seeming hellscape atop their beloved cathedral: “Vous êtes bénie entre toutes les femmes.” You are blessed among women.

At the lowest of lows, when all hope was lost, a Notre-Dame spokesman told French media: “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.” Thankfully, the latest news from the French capital is that Christian relics, including the crown of thorns and the tunic of Saint Louis, as well as the double rectangular towers of Notre-Dame are safe. The fate of the famed rose windows and the cathedral’s main organ is less certain, while the spire and wooden roof of the church are gone.

What is it that inspired such an outpouring of grief and adoration? Was it because Paris feels it has been through so much already in the past few months—in the past few years—with the terror attacks and Yellow Vest riots, that to see this symbol on fire was too much to bear? Or the fact that it was Holy Week for Catholics, already a time of reflection, passion, and pain in the days before Easter? Would people shed tears for the Eiffel Tower? The Louvre?

But Notre-Dame isn’t just an icon. That would make it superficial—a simple facade, a postcard photo.

To understand the reaction is to understand the outsized role Notre-Dame has played in the city’s past and present. Construction started in 1163, in the midst of the Middle Ages, when France was gaining status as a world player; some 200 years later, the completed Gothic marvel would represent the financial and religious coming of Paris. She would be dedicated to the Virgin Mary on a site that long ago had housed pagan temples.

And for centuries, Notre-Dame would serve as a backdrop to history, taking a beating during the French Revolution, and enjoying a rebirth following the release of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. The chiming of the south tower bell, the 13-ton Emmanuel installed in 1685, marked both the rise of emperor Napoleon and the collective exhale at the close of World War I and II.

And Notre-Dame isn’t just an attraction, drawing 12, 13 million tourists a year. That would make it impersonal, a check box on a traveler’s to-do list.

Lest we forget, Notre-Dame is a sanctuary, for the weary and humpbacked among us, to seek refuge within the glow of the late-day sun through its rose windows. It’s where I go on every trip to Paris, be it for Mass on New Year’s Eve or just to admire the stained glass and flying buttresses, to remember how lucky I am to be in such a city, such a place.

There are many simple stories like that. . . . Here are a few from AFAR.

“The last time I stepped inside Notre-Dame was for the memorial service following the terror attacks in November 2015. It took place two days after the deadly events at the Bataclan theater and other venues. The city was still in shock. The interior walls of the cathedral were bathed in red, white, and blue light and the entire congregation stood up for “La Marseillaise” at the end. [It was] an incredibly moving moment.” —Tim Chester, senior editor

“My two sisters and I lit candles for my father at every church on our first trip to Europe, but something about Notre-Dame made the process—slipping coins into the metal box, finding the unlit votive, kneeling before the flickering bank of candles—feel like our words just may reach him.” —Ann Shields, managing editor, travel guides

“My Notre-Dame memories are not so much of the building itself, but of the church as a gathering place, a place with people and energy. One memory that comes to mind is when we took our six-year-old son on his first trip to Paris. He sailed toy boats and rode ponies in the Luxembourg Gardens, got his portrait drawn in Montmartre, looked down at the city from the top of the Eiffel Tower, and ate a lot of ice cream and pain au chocolat. We were still learning how to be parents of an international traveler, and one afternoon, we realized we needed to slow down. We happened to be by Notre-Dame, and we came upon a children’s musical group doing a concert in the park behind the cathedral. They were from Ireland, as I recall. So we sat and watched and listened to Irish music in the shadows of Notre-Dame, and it was just what we needed.” —Jeremy Saum, executive editor