Montage Palmetto Bluff
The Montage Palmetto Bluff makes the most of its Lowcountry setting, covering more than 20,000 acres between Savannah and Hilton Head Island. Outdoor activities like fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, shooting, horseback riding, and world-class golf are a huge draw. Guests can explore the idyllic property by bicycle or kayak along the May River, perhaps stopping for refreshments at one of the resort’s restaurants or to savor s'mores at one of the fire pits dotting the grounds. But visitors can also luxuriate indoors in one of the inn’s rooms overlooking the lagoon or in a cottage on the village green. Watching the sunset from the patio is such a staple of Palmetto Bluff that “porching” with cocktails is a nightly event. The hotel takes its heritage and legacy seriously, presiding over a nature conservancy and wildlife preserve as well as sharing the cultural and culinary traditions of the region and its people. Stay out late for a summer concert overlooking the ruins of the original plantation house or hide out in the five-story treehouse and plan your return.