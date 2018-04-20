8 Must-Visit Cambodian Beaches and Islands
Where Southeast Asian beaches are concerned, the longer the journey, the more worthy the destination. It’s true. It may take a bit more effort to reach Cambodia’s beaches than many of those in Thailand or Malaysia, but choose wisely and all the buses, taxis, and tuktuks will soon be forgotten. Adventurers eager to get off the grid entirely will love Koh Ta Kiev. If lounging by your own personal infinity pool is more your speed, then you should invest your vacation budget in a villa at Song Saa’s private island resort.
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where lodging includes only 24 rooms total.
Koh Tang Island is among the region’s best for scuba divers, with two wrecks to explore as well as a wealth of marine life: barracuda, eagle rays, sting rays, leopard sharks, and whale sharks, and seven reef systems. Stop in Scuba Nation or the Dive Shop in Sihanoukville to arrange a trip to the completely undeveloped island. Please note that Koh Tang is recommended only for experienced divers, however, the snorkeling is quite appealing here, too. The season between December to April provides the clearest views below the water’s surface.
The Last Point, opened a few years ago by expats, wants to get guests off the grid. The resort, on a barely developed island off Cambodia’s southeastern coast, is accessible by a 45-minute ferry boat ride. Four dollars a night supplies each guest with a comfy, mosquito-net-draped bunk in a bohemian dormitory, with neither electricity nor running water, but with a definite charm. (Private bungalows are available for $30.) A few creature comforts are provided at this quirky outpost—Pizzas are made in the wood-fired outdoor oven, morning showers use filtered rain water, and the bar is lit by a generator at night.
To explore this national park, visitors travel on foot and by boat along estuaries through thick mangrove forests and over plank bridges in dense stretches of jungle. The park’s freshwater wetlands and evergreen forests provide a healthy habitat for hundreds of species of animals, but there are pristine beaches here, too.