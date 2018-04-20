8 Must-Visit Cambodian Beaches and Islands

Koh Tang Island is among the region’s best for scuba divers, with two wrecks to explore as well as a wealth of marine life: barracuda, eagle rays, sting rays, leopard sharks, and whale sharks, and seven reef systems. Stop in Scuba Nation or the Dive Shop in Sihanoukville to arrange a trip to the completely undeveloped island. Please note that Koh Tang is recommended only for experienced divers, however, the snorkeling is quite appealing here, too. The season between December to April provides the clearest views below the water’s surface.