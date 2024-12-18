Travel InspirationWhere to Travel Next
By Blane Bachelor
  •  December 18, 2024

Where to Travel With Your Family in 2025, According to Travel Advisors

These popular destinations will fit the bill for adventure, culture, and more for your 2025 trips.

The end of the year is a fitting time to reflect on your travels—as well as look ahead to what’s to come, including the travel memories yet to be made with your family. Whether your group loves the outdoors or prefers to wander around museums, there’s a destination and itinerary that will fit the bill. To get your and your loved ones’ wanderlust ignited, Afar tapped the expertise of travel advisors for which destinations they’re recommending for families in 2025. Among their top picks: a perennially popular Florida city preparing for a major opening, castle-rich islands in Europe, and an outdoorsy state beckoning for wide-open adventures.

Scotland

Majestic castles, the mighty Scottish Highlands, and the mysterious Loch Ness Monster: There’s much for families to love about Scotland, whether they opt for a city-centric trip or nature-based excursions. The island nation boasts additional advantages, according to Christie Holmes, owner and lead travel designer of Mi Familia Internacional Travel. “Flights from New York City are still on the shorter duration of about six and a half hours,” she points out. “The climate is cooler in the summer than mainland Europe, which is a plus, and the plethora of outdoor activities will keep the most active families engaged.” Some of the country’s best excursions include a trip to Loch Ness and hiking through Cairngorms National Park.

Aerial view of a river cutting through dense forest of green trees

The Amazon rainforest makes up half of the world’s tropical forests.

Photo by Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock

Brazil

For Virtuoso advisor Kimberly Denison, founder of luxury travel agency Denison Travel, South America’s largest country tops her list for family travel in 2025. Denison says Brazil’s cultural hot spot of Rio de Janeiro and its dramatic outdoor offerings like Iguaçu Falls and the Amazon offer a “dynamic combination” of experiences, and (bonus!) “families from the U.S. will appreciate the similar time zone, minimizing jet lag concerns for younger children,” she explains.

Aerial view of small beach, with dark cliffs and green fields in distance

Slea Head offers spectacular coastal views of the Dingle Peninsula.

Courtesy of Chris Hill/Tourism Ireland

Ireland

The Emerald Isle has long been a favorite destination for families, thanks in part to its welcoming locals, vibrant festivals, and rich culture of folklore and music. But according to New York City–based travel advisor Anthony Berklich, Ireland has another draw that often catches visitors by surprise: its beaches.

“During summer months, many don’t know how rich Ireland is with beautiful beaches,” explains Berklich, who’s the founder of Inspired Citizen, a membership-based luxury travel agency. His favorites include Keem Bay in County Mayo (“for its crystalline waters and green, grassy backdrop”) and Sherkin Island, located off the southwest coast, for quiet beaches, clear water, and proximity to the mainland.

People walking through a theme park, with colorful buildings

Universal Studies will get a lot more exciting for families next spring.

Photo by Viaval Tours/Shutterstock

Orlando, Florida

Orlando is prepping for a blockbuster year, especially for theme park fans—most notably with the highly anticipated opening of Universal’s 750-acre Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. It will nearly double Universal’s acreage in central Florida, with dozens of experiences across five new themed lands, including Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon.

Beyond amusement park action, there’s plenty else to choose from. James Mannings, cofounder of property rental platform Top Villas, says his clients are often pleasantly surprised by Orlando’s cultural side, including museums and galleries. “The Orlando Museum of Art, which turned 100 [in 2024], offers a range of fine art exhibitions that will appeal to the whole family, along with family-friendly art classes,” he explains. For older kids who appreciate art and history, other museums include the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (renowned for its extensive collection of Tiffany glass) and the Mennello Museum of American Art, which offers a permanent collection of paintings by Earl Cunningham.

Two people carrying backpacks on trail through mountains with patches of snow

For spectacular Icelandic scenery, families should consider Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in the Westfjords.

Courtesy of Dirk Bleyer/age fotostock

Iceland

While the northern lights made headlines in 2024 for appearing in unexpected destinations across the globe, nothing can compare to seeing the breathtaking phenomenon in the dramatic landscapes of the Land of Fire and Ice. That’s where Kazandra Lewis, a travel advisor for Travelmation, an agency based in Fort Lauderdale, is sending adventurous families this year. “My clients are seeking a unique outdoor experience for their families, and Iceland is a gorgeous location thanks to the stunning waterfalls, glaciers, volcanos, and tons of hiking,” she explains. “[Seeing] the northern lights in Iceland during the winter months is a total bucket list adventure.”

A turquoise mountain lake surrounded by evergreens, with jagged mountains in background

Families can get away from the crowds in Glacier National Park, which is more than three million square miles in size.

Photo by Courtesy of Beier C./Unsplash

Montana

The Big Sky State is a big hit for outdoorsy families who love active vacations—and it’s a destination Berklich is sending plenty of clients to lately. “There’s an authentic quaintness families enjoy there, while they take in the stunning scenery, lakes, mountains, and outdoor activities,” he says.

Cities including Bozeman, Missoula, and Whitefish make great home bases for back-to-nature trips, and throughout the state, plenty of top-notch, ranch-style digs are available to choose from. Since the Resort at Paws Up opened in 2005, several other luxury wilderness properties have followed suit, such as the Ranch at Rock Creek and J Bar L Ranch, noted for their horseback riding opportunities.

A Viking longship sailing on the Danube River with a fortified castle and green hillside in the background

A Danube river cruise with Viking is the perfect starter European river cruise.

Courtesy of Viking

The Caribbean—on a cruise

According to a recent report by industry group Cruise Line International Association, cruising is booming—and especially among extended families. In fact, more than 30 percent of families traveling on cruises go with at least two generations (and 28 percent go with three to five generations). Megaships, like those from Royal Caribbean and MSC, whose itineraries often include stops at their own private islands, are in particular having a moment with families, say travel experts: “The increase in demand is unlike anything I have ever seen in the cruising space,” Tim Elrod, vice president of Travelmation, tells Afar. “There are so many activities for all ages on these ships, plus the private islands are a huge draw. I find that clients often prefer the private island to getting off the ship at an unfamiliar destination.”

While the larger ocean cruises are well suited to families with younger children, river cruises, especially those in Europe, are a great fit for older children, Elrod says. “A higher-end cruise, like with Viking, has everything included, so you are still getting that all-inclusive feel, but you get to see multiple destinations,” he says.

Blane Bachelor
Journalist Blane Bachelor regularly contributes to outlets including CNN, Conde Nast Traveler, and Garden & Gun. Her main specialties are travel and aviation, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted!). Blane was born and raised in Florida and has lived in four countries abroad. Her current base is Amsterdam, where she resides with her husband and son.
From Our Partners
Two buildings in Mathildenhöhe, Germany, designed in the early modernist style
Art + Architecture
An Architecture Lover’s Dream Tour Through Germany
Sponsored by
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
A panoramic view of the red cliffs and green foliage of a Subway Tunnel in Sedona, Arizona
Journeys: Wellness
Plan the Ultimate 8-Day Desert Wellness Journey
Sponsored by
The sun setting over cactuses and desert landscape of Arizona’s McDowell Mountains.
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
The Ultimate Arizona Guide for Adventure-Seekers
Sponsored by
A flower-garnished platter of grilled oysters at Atria restaurant in Arizona.
Journeys: Food + Drink
A Food Lover’s Guide to Arizona
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Waterfalls coming down from cliffsides
Outdoor Adventure
I’ve Hiked in More Than 100 European National Parks—These Are the Most Beautiful
December 18, 2024 02:47 PM
 · 
Phoebe Smith
An aerial view of a rectangular pool with boulders and waves surrounding it
Where to Go in Winter
Escape the Cold in These 7 Countries Where It’s Summer Right Now
December 18, 2024 01:33 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
A pastel, cloudy sky reflected in the water at Virginia Beach.
Outdoor Adventure
Why Virginia Beach Shines in the Off-Season
Sponsored by
A wooden walkway through tall reeds leading to Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Food + Drink
Where to Eat, Drink, and Unwind in Virginia Beach
Sponsored by

See More