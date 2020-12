Imagine the best hotels in Montana, and you’ll imagine nights under starry skies in luxury tents, ranches of the Old West, and boutique inns and Victorian manors. Montana's best hotel options are unique and exciting, with each offering a glimpse of a different aspect of life in the Mountain West. From glamping it up in some of the most rugged terrain in the USA to five-star trappings at world-class ski lodges, Montana’s hotels are as unique as they come.