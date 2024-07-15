6 Mistakes Not to Make When Traveling During Extreme Heat

It’s a hot one—and summer in the northern hemisphere isn’t close to over yet. If you’re considering traveling anywhere this summer that isn’t a coolcation destination, get set to sweat.

According to a recent summer weather outlook from the Weather Channel and weather and climate intelligence provider Atmospheric G2, this summer is gearing up to be one of the hottest on record in the United States. After last year saw the warmest November globally since 1940, wildfires are breaking out once again in Greece, and last month an American tourist was found dead and three others went missing as the country battled another heat wave. Record summer temperatures have been scorching the Western and Eastern United States, and there are talks about risks to athletes from potential heat waves at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Given the rising temperatures and summer’s popularity as the traditional season for throngs of travelers to hit the road, people with travel plans may be wondering how to keep cool, safe, and comfortable when extreme heat has become the new normal in so many destinations throughout the world.

Knowing some of the common errors to avoid when traveling in high temperatures can set you on a safe track. Read on for some of the mistakes not to make if you want to beat the heat and stay safe out there this summer.

Thinking that the heat is only dangerous during peak daylight hours

It’s a common misconception that you’re only at risk for heat emergencies during the hottest time of the day, says Jeff Weinstein, a medical operations manager for travel risk and crisis response provider Global Rescue. “The fact is that anytime you are ‘out and about’ in a hot environment, you are at risk if you don’t properly mitigate the dangers,” he says.

According to Weinstein, the main medical risks associated with extreme heat are:



Heat-related injuries (which include heat cramps)

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Dehydration

Sunburn and sun exposure

And these can happen any time of the day in places where it’s hot. According to the Mayo Clinic, you’re at risk of heatstroke if your body temperature rises to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a condition that requires emergency treatment as it can damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles.

Not taking heatstroke seriously

One of the most concerning medical conditions associated with heat is heatstroke, says Dr. Matthew B. Shannon, director of community emergency medicine at University of Florida Health in Gainesville, Florida. “These are patients who are usually very sick,” he says, referring to people with heatstroke. “They are usually significantly dehydrated and, as such, lose the ability to sweat, which is the body’s very efficient mechanism to cool us down.”

As the body’s core temperature rises, Shannon explains, the person suffering becomes confused and disoriented, which can lead to life-threatening effects and cause death quickly if measures to rapidly cool the body aren’t taken, he says.

It’s important to call 911 (or the equivalent emergency services in the country you are in) as soon as you see signs that someone is becoming confused and disoriented, says Shannon. “Get the person into the coolest area possible while waiting for EMS [emergency medical services] to arrive,” he says. “And consider taking some clothing (and) soaking it in cool water and begin wiping the patient down until EMS arrives.”

Patients who use diuretics, among other medications, or have kidney disease or other medical conditions can be more susceptible to heat injury, Shannon adds.

“I would advise people to check with their primary care physician if they’re going to be in extremely hot environments, where the risk of heat injury is likely, as to their individual risk,” he says. And don’t forget that children are more susceptible to heatstroke than most adults, as are older people.

Misting fans can be counterproductive in areas of high humidity. Tada Images/Shutterstock

Not understanding how best to cool off in humid versus dry heat

It’s important to understand your environment and tailor your cooling methods accordingly, Weinstein says.

“In humid conditions, cooling through convection—spraying water and fanning—is less effective than conduction (placing cool objects or water directly on the skin),” Weinstein says. That’s because convection and conduction cooling methods are based on the density and the concentration of water in the air of humid or arid environments.

“When you spray someone with water and fan them, you are essentially recreating how sweat works and trying to expedite the (cooling) process. The challenge in a humid environment is that the air is already full of water, and the spraying/fanning prevents the water from evaporating as easily from one’s skin,” he says.

Heavy humid air is also harder to move around; in humid environments, fanning is more difficult and slower due to the density of the air.

Fanning and spraying water works more effectively in arid environments as a cooling measure because the dry air has more room to pick up water and is easily moved around by fanning, Weinstein says.

When using conduction cooling methods to cool yourself or someone else in a humid environment, the object used can be anything cooler in temperature than the environment you’re in, he says.

And while ice and ice packs are ideal for cooling in humid environments, they’re not usually readily available in the outdoors, he says. In that case, put cold water on a towel or shirt and place it over the forehead or the back of the neck of the affected person, Weinstein says. If applying ice, be sure to use a barrier between the skin and ice—a thin washcloth or T-shirt works. “Ice can be applied in staggered increments and locations. Caution should be taken to not exceed 20 minutes to the same area,” he says.

Overlooking electrolytes

While water is the most important thing to drink when it comes to keeping hydrated, replenishing electrolytes is also crucial in extreme heat or when being physically active, Weinstein says. “Consuming electrolyte powders or tablets as part of your rehydration practices is ideal,” he says.

You’ll want to choose an electrolyte solution that’s not extremely high in sugar content, if possible. “Not all sports drinks are created equal. High-sugar sports drinks are not usually the best choice,” says Shannon. In addition, try to avoid sodas with high sugar contents as well as caffeinated beverages, which can act as a mild diuretic and contribute to dehydration, he says. It goes without saying that alcohol should never be used as a hydration fluid.

Stur makes TSA-friendly bottles of water flavor enhancer drops packed with electrolytes in new sugar-free and calorie-free flavors like Passionfruit Guava that you can add directly to water to enhance hydration. Skratch Labs also makes a powdered, sugar-free, low-calorie Hydration Everyday Drink Mix with electrolytes.

Wearing clothes that are too tight

Some clothing simply isn’t a good idea in the heat, no matter how good it looks.

“If you are traveling in an area where high heat is to be expected, plan for that and let your clothing choices reflect that,” Shannon says.

Loose-fitting clothing allows air to circulate around your body, he says. The goal is for water vapor from sweat to pass through the fabrics you’re wearing, thereby helping with evaporation and keeping you cool.

Opt for lightweight and loose-fitting clothes like this linen-blend, two-piece set from Pact (left), or this moisture-wicking button-up from KÜHL (right). Courtesy of Pact and KÜHL

When picking the best clothing to wear, you’ll want to consider lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics that pull moisture from your body through the fabric to keep you cooler as you sweat. Moisture-wicking fabrics also dry more quickly than many other fabrics.

A few options to consider are moisture-wicking, lightweight T-shirts (and even tailored shirts) from brands like 2XU and KÜHL and breathable shorts from Stio that are neither too tight nor too baggy.

For more fashion than athleisure, Pact makes organic cotton and linen blend tulip back tanks and sets, and Marine Layer’s highly breathable hemp cotton tees are another winner.

Not factoring the heat into your travel planning

It’s normal to want to take full advantage of everything there is to see and do in your travel destination, but be sure to consider the risks from heat ahead of time.

“If you’re traveling to new areas, look at the time of year when you are going, and try to visit during cooler times, if that’s possible,” says Shannon. If you can’t avoid traveling during times of peak heat, such as the summer, he says, then consider the time of day when you plan to be outside in the hot environment. “Is there a better time to be there, such as early in the morning or evening time?” he says. “A little planning can generate a fun travel experience. Under-planning, being under-prepared, and not recognizing signs of heat injury can get you into trouble fairly quickly.”

Avoid remote areas during peak heat, too, and be sure to carry much more water than you think you’ll need.

“Travelers should ensure they bring enough water to hydrate effectively and account for delays in their itinerary,” says Weinstein. “Remember to hydrate before embarking into the heat.”

If you’re traveling somewhere remote, whether for a day trip or longer, consider bringing extra gear, such as a satellite phone or SOS device, water-collection bags to gather water from sources, a means to purify water, an emergency shelter, and navigation equipment, Weinstein says.

Telling someone your whereabouts is a simple step that can go a long way, too.

“Make sure your loved ones know where you are and what time you are expected back,” Shannon says.