The 2026 FIFA World Cup Is Coming to North America: Here’s Your Guide to Tickets, Games, and Travel

Few world events can conjure the kind of widespread kinetic energy that the FIFA World Cup does. It’s not just a soccer tournament; it’s a temporary, beautiful, and utterly chaotic multicultural phenomenon. Flags are draped from balconies, people in bars spill out onto the sidewalk at ungodly hours (thanks to game schedules that don’t always adhere to global time zones), and for six solid weeks (give or take), the entire soccer-loving planet comes together for a slightly unhinged all-hours party. In 2026, that party is going down right here in North America.

But planning for this epic pilgrimage? That’s not quite as joyful. With events spread over three countries—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—not to mention a record 48 teams hitting the pitch for more than 100 matches, this isn’t your average vacation. It’s an expedition.

When and where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 and runs through the July 19 final. Already-announced host cities run the gamut from bustling Mexico City and dense New York City to nature-fueled Vancouver, beachy Miami, cowboy-tinged Dallas, sunny Los Angeles, and Kansas City’s BBQ-scented sprawl.

Each host city is set to put on at least three group-stage matches, while the advanced-stage rounds are spread out between fewer destinations. By the time the tournament arrives at the July 9 quarterfinals—when things start really heating up—the games will take place in Boston, L.A., Miami, and Kansas City. Dallas and Atlanta share semifinal hosting duties before Miami welcomes the third-place match and New Jersey stages the grand finale in East Rutherford on July 19.

Miami will host the bronze finals (the match for third place) and a total of seven matches, so it’s not a bad place to set up shop for those seeking both soccer and sunshine. Photo by Aurora Kreativ/Unsplash

How to get tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Securing entry to even one match can be a high-stakes competition. The 2026 FIFA World Cup’s official ticket sales process is about to launch; it’s being conducted in phases via FIFA’s channels. The first phase of ticket sales—a Visa Presale Draw—opens at 11 a.m. ET on September 10 and runs through September 19. As soon as those virtual gates open, Visa cardholders can register for the lottery hosted by FIFA’s website. Lucky winners will be notified starting September 29, with the box office assigning them specific time slots to purchase tickets beginning October 1.

The second lottery phase, the Early Ticket Draw, is set to run from October 27 through 31, with ticket sales scheduled for mid-November; rules mirror the Visa Presale. Phase three introduces the Random Selection Draw, with registration opening shortly after the official 2026 World Cup Draw on December 5, when the tournament field is set. This is when fans can submit ticket applications for individual group-stage matches (the tournament’s opening round in which groups of teams face off round-robin–style before the teams with the best records advance to the single-elimination knockout-round bracket). Closer to kickoff, FIFA will roll out a final first-come-first-serve purchasing period for remaining tickets.

How much 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets cost

Tickets for group-stage games start at $60 per person. Entry to the knockout rounds—aka the single-elimination round of 32, the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, the third-place match, and the grand finale—can surge upwards of $7,000, with FIFA employing a dynamic pricing model designed to fluctuate with demand. The best way to make sure you have a shot at getting the tickets you want? Register your interest online ASAP.

If the idea of a lottery puts you off and you don’t mind dropping some cash, consider picking up one of FIFA’s ready-made hospitality packages. Starting at $1,350 per person for a single match, this pricier option has several different offerings, including Single Match, Venue Series, or Follow My Team bundles; they give ticket buyers access to a set number of games in addition to swanky all-inclusive stadium lounges. More on that later.

As for flights, hotels, and the rest of the planning, that’s no longer a matter of “when,” but “now.” With an expected 6.5 million fans from around the world expected to descend on 16 host cities, prices will only increase from here on out. The sooner you book, the better, whether you need transportation or a place to lay your head at night.

The U.S. matches will kick off on June 12 in Los Angeles, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock

The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule

To help you nail down the details, here’s a breakdown of the tournament by stage and location. While teams and matchups haven’t yet been finalized, FIFA has already confirmed the complete match schedule.

Group stage (June 11–27)

Mexico: Mexico opens the tournament on June 11 in Mexico City and Guadalajara, with Monterrey serving as an additional host city starting June 14.

Mexico opens the tournament on June 11 in Mexico City and Guadalajara, with Monterrey serving as an additional host city starting June 14. Canada: The group stage lands in Toronto on June 12, with Vancouver also stepping in to host starting June 13.

The group stage lands in Toronto on June 12, with Vancouver also stepping in to host starting June 13. United States: The U.S. comes into play on June 12 in Los Angeles, with group-stage matches occurring in San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Seattle before the round’s end.

Knockout Rounds (June 28–July 19)

Round of 32: The knockouts kick off in L.A. on June 28 and run through July 3, with stops in Boston, Monterrey (Mexico), Houston, New York/New Jersey, Dallas, Mexico City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Miami, and Kansas City.

The knockouts kick off in L.A. on June 28 and run through July 3, with stops in Boston, Monterrey (Mexico), Houston, New York/New Jersey, Dallas, Mexico City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Miami, and Kansas City. Round of 16: The second knockout round starts in Philadelphia on July 4, traveling to Houston, New York/New Jersey, Mexico City, Dallas, Seattle, and Atlanta before culminating in Vancouver on July 7.

The second knockout round starts in Philadelphia on July 4, traveling to Houston, New York/New Jersey, Mexico City, Dallas, Seattle, and Atlanta before culminating in Vancouver on July 7. Quarterfinals: Eight teams will compete in the quarterfinals from July 9 to 11, starting in Boston, then heading to L.A., Miami, and Kansas City.

Eight teams will compete in the quarterfinals from July 9 to 11, starting in Boston, then heading to L.A., Miami, and Kansas City. Semifinals: The final four take over Dallas and then Atlanta on July 14 and 15, respectively.

The final four take over Dallas and then Atlanta on July 14 and 15, respectively. Third-place playoff: The consolation match for third place kicks off on July 18 in Miami.

The consolation match for third place kicks off on July 18 in Miami. Final: It all comes down to July 19, when a new world champion lifts the trophy cup inside New York/New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Committed to a team more than a destination? You may find yourself exploring and enjoying locales like Guadalajara, Mexico, which will host four group-stage matches. Aberu.Go/Shutterstock

What kind of World Cup traveler are you?

Of course, where you go depends on what you’re trying to see and how much time you have to see it. Which brings us to the big question: What kind of World Cup traveler will you be in 2026? Here are four approaches based on what kind of soccer fan you are.

The anchor approach: Letting the games come to you

By far the easiest logistical option, this is the perfect plan for fans looking to avoid a complicated trek. The anchor approach is all about choosing a single host city and making it your temporary home for however long you’re able to get away. The world is your oyster here, whether you’re checking out a nearby metropolis or chartering less familiar waters, with the experience designed to strike a balance between World Cup action and cultural immersion.

Say you set your sights on New York City. Book a hotel in the city and commute to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to catch a few of the eight games scheduled to kick off inside its walls. Then spend the rest of your time exploring New York. Hit up local sports bars for non–New York games, and you’re bound to meet fans from all over the world. You might be able to attend only a handful of matches this way, but you’re sure to come away with plenty of sports and travel memories.

The pilgrim’s path: Following your squad

Perhaps the most romantic approach to World Cup travel, this is the ultimate show of loyalty. The idea is simple: Buy tickets to all of your favorite team’s matches, whether they’re kicking off in Philadelphia or Guadalajara. For the group stage, this is a relatively straightforward affair, as each team will set up base camp across three pre-determined cities to cut down on travel. But should your team advance—fingers crossed—that’s when logistics will become complicated for you.

Tailor-made for more social, go-with-the-flow travelers, the charm here lies in the community you build along the way. You’ll move with an ever-growing army of fellow fans, united by matching jerseys and shared anxiety. You’ll find yourself in unexpected places, sightseeing with fellow soccer lovers and getting to know new friends in new cities.

The downside? For this approach, flexibility is king and spontaneity rules. You’ll need to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice, booking last-minute flights, tickets, and hotels. It can be expensive, exhausting, and a logistical nightmare, but for the true diehard with an open heart and open schedule, it’s the only way to go.

Vancouver is one of two Canadian cities (Toronto is the other) that will host matches, and a trip here can be easily combined with travel to West Coast U.S. cities such as Seattle and San Francisco. Engel Ching/Shutterstock

The hub-and-spoke model: Concentrating your FIFA footprint

This is the sweet spot for the traveler who wants to see as much as possible but can’t commit to the team-following hustle. Like the battle-tested legacy airline strategy, the hub-and-spoke model is about choosing a major hub and tacking on a few select side trips within relatively close proximity to wherever you set up shop.

Instead of following one team, this option allows you to follow the tournament’s shifting momentum. For instance, anchor yourself in Dallas—home to nine total matches, including a semifinal—and from there you could easily hop a quick flight (or embark on a slightly longer road trip) to Houston, Kansas City, or even Monterrey, Mexico. The same goes for the coasts: L.A., Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver form a linear flight path, and you could easily move between New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta by train if you wanted to.

Optimal for soccer fans not wedded to a single team so much as an overall travel experience, this approach lets you see a variety of games and places while minimizing long-distance travel. You’ll get a taste of multiple team, fan, and local cultures without burning out, and it’s a great way to make the most of your time without breaking the bank.

The backseat baller: Leaving it to the pros

If you can afford it, booking a luxury hospitality package is the ultimate “leave it to the pros” World Cup travel move. A growing number of sports-focused travel agencies—such as the previously mentioned official FIFA partner On Location, as well as Roadtrips, Bucket List Events, and others—put together all-inclusive packages that take the stress completely off your shoulders . . . for a price. Depending on the provider and which games you’re looking to check out, these trips can skyrocket to upwards of $10,000 per person.

But these agencies aren’t just booking flights and hotels. They curate comprehensive travel itineraries that can include premium seating, access to exclusive stadium lounges, on-site concierge services, expedited stadium entry, and even meet and greets with athletes. They can be a game changer for anyone who wants to ensure every detail is perfect but doesn’t have the time to hash it all out themselves. While this option comes at a higher price point, you’re likely to feel like a million bucks pitchside.

The bottom line

In the end, planning to visit a World Cup game is not unlike the old parable “Man plans, God laughs.” You can land the perfect post-match dinner reservation just before the game you’re attending goes to penalties. That’s the nature of the sport.

The true win is in the experience itself. It’s clicking cold beers with strangers, chanting in unison, or bursting into spontaneous song—the feeling of being part of something so much bigger than yourself. However you do it, remember to embrace the beautiful game, and the beautiful madness it brings.