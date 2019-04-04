The Most Beautiful Castles and Châteaux in France

From abbeys and fortresses to castles, palaces, and manors, France has an endless supply of regal homes to explore. Here are our favorites.

With its many gorgeous castles and châteaux, France can often feel like a fairy tale. Visitors can explore everything from medieval strongholds that have stood the test of time to Renaissance splendors across the Loire Valley. Adventures await at abbeys, fortresses, palaces, and stately manors, many of which are open to the public and offer guided tours, special events, and historical treasures. We can’t possibly name them all (though we’d sure like to try), but here are a few French castles that will leave you dreaming of happily ever after. Château de Chambord Commissioned by King Francis I, Château de Chambord is a jewel of the Loire Valley—and happens to turn 500 years old in 2019. Its most famous interior feature is a double-helix spiral staircase that twists up three floors, but the grand castle also boasts 426 rooms (guests can peek into 60 of them), 83 staircases, and 282 fireplaces. When visiting, don’t forget to look up—King Francis used the salamander as his emblem and had it included more than 300 times on the ceilings and walls. Afterward, head outside to explore the formal gardens and surrounding lands, which, at 13,400 acres, make up the largest enclosed park in Europe. chambord.org Photo by Peter Richardson/age fotostock A UNESCO World Heritage site, Cité de Carcassone is a quintessential medieval palace. Cité de Carcassone More a fortified medieval town with a 12th-century castle, the Cité de Carcassonne is a gorgeous relic of the Middle Ages, surrounded by nearly two miles of walls and more than 50 towers. When seen at a distance rising in the Aude River Valley in southwestern France, Carcassone looks every bit like a picture book medieval palace. It’s hard to imagine it was targeted for demolition in 1849. Luckily a vocal mayor stepped in, and today it’s one of France’s many impressive UNESCO World Heritage sites. Summer here is full of festivals and fireworks, including a popular display over the medieval city on Bastille Day (July 14). Guided tours of the town’s narrow streets, the city walls and towers, and the château are available. tourism-carcassonne.co.uk Courtesy of age fotostock Book a skip-the-line ticket to explore Versailles and its famous Hall of Mirrors. Château de Versailles

What King Louis XIII built as a hunting lodge 10 miles southwest of Paris, his successor, Louis XIV, and Queen Marie Antoinette transformed into a glittering, 721,182-square-foot palace—and symbol of French power. Today, visitors can tour magnificent rooms like the Hall of Mirrors, admire thousands of paintings and pieces of furniture, and wander the vast manicured gardens for a look at royal indulgence. Versailles is open year-round (except December 25 and January 1), but the gardens are especially beautiful on summer evenings when its fountains are illuminated. Save yourself the anguish that comes with seeing the hordes of people at the golden gates and book a skip-the-line ticket in advance. chateauversailles.fr Courtesy of age fotostock Château de Fontainebleu is one of the largest castles in France. Château de Fontainebleau With more than 1,500 rooms and 130 acres of parkland and gardens, Château de Fontainebleau is one of the largest castles in France. Having housed 34 sovereigns—including Napoleon III and Louis VII—it’s also the only royal residence to have been continuously occupied for seven centuries. Today, it’s a UNESCO site and national museum, worth an easy day trip from Paris. Take a tour to see the study where Napoleon once worked and the sublime Francis I Gallery, a showpiece of Renaissance art and architecture that predates the Apollo Gallery in the Louvre and the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. You can also check out the stunning Imperial Theater, three chapels, and many opulent accoutrements. Outside the castle doors, explore the miles of trails in the surrounding Forest of Fountainebleau. chateaudefontainebleau.fr Photo by Philippe Michel/age fotostock Mont St. Michel sits on a rocky outcrop off the coast of Normandy. Mont St. Michel As picturesque as it is imposing, Mont St. Michel is an island, a village, and a monastery perched on a rocky outcrop, about a mile off the coast of Normandy. It was originally called Mont-Tombe but took the name Mont-Saint-Michel in the 8th century and became a pilgrimage stop because of its historical significance. The site’s 1,000-year-old Romanesque church, crowned by archangel Saint Michel, and its surrounding complex, is rightfully called La Merveille (the marvel). It’s also a UNESCO site, accessible by a small road (walking or official buses only) from a mainland parking lot. Once in the village, be prepared to climb, and make sure to walk on top of the ramparts for views of the Gothic spires and surrounding bay. ot-montsaintmichel.com Photo by K. Thomas/age fotostock One of the most beautiful castles in the Loire Valley, Château de Chenonceau was a favorite of Catherine de Medici. Château de Chenonceau

