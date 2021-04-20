Le Château de Versailles

Chateau Du Versailles: Skip The Line And Enjoy Your Day

Paris definitely is our favourite city in Europe (after London, of course). And a visit to Paris is incomplete without a trip to the majestic Chateau de Versailles. It was only on our 4th trip to Paris that we finally got to experience the Palace of Versailles. The first 3 times, we had failed to visit because of long queues to get in. The best part of the Skip the line tour with Easy Paris Pass was the perfect balance between guidance and autonomy, and the fact that we did not have to queue to get into the palace. Instead, we spent the morning meandering through the beautiful alleys of Versailles whilst experiencing the local farmers’ market and tasting French wine in a local winery - Enchanting. A leisurely walk around the impeccably maintained gardens gave us the opportunity to learn more about the history of the palace and the unfolding of the events of the French Revolution. The vivid description of the revolution by our guide made the palace come to life. We followed this with a picnic by the canal – scrumptious hand-crafted baguettes and French pastries. Ready to explore the Chateau from the inside, we were led into the palace in minutes, surpassing the serpentine. Once inside, we were given audio guides, and complete autonomy by the guide to explore the rooms of the palace at our own pace. The cost of the tour includes the return train fare from Pairs, wine tasting session, entry to the palace, and the delicious lunch. Change intimidating to hassle free!