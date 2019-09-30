The History Behind Some of the World’s Most Beautiful Ceilings

The 17th-century Theological Hall makes up one of two sections of the magnificent library within the Strahov Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic.

A book titled “The Art of Looking Up” details the significant stories of spectacular ceilings, from Sweden and Las Vegas to Spain and Iran.

Whether or not you’re especially interested in architecture, traveling to an unfamiliar destination often involves at least some time spent marveling over impressive buildings and landmarks. The ways that structures have been designed throughout history and across cultures can reveal much about the societies and times in which they were constructed. A new book titled The Art of Looking Up (White Lion Publishing, 2019) focuses on one aspect in particular: the world’s most beautiful ceilings. Divided into four thematic sections—Religion, Culture, Power, and Politics—the 240-page book surveys a collection of spectacular ceilings around the globe and shares their stories, as detailed by art history expert Catherine McCormack, along with vibrant photography. The book includes information and important historical context about popular overhead artworks such as the painted dome of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City (completed by Michelangelo in 1512); the Chihuly glass masterpiece on the ceiling of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas; and the striking stained-glass and stone interiors of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família (the still-unfinished basilica that marks Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí’s final design). In addition to celebrating some of the world’s most famous ceilings, the book spotlights somewhat lesser-visited ceiling art in religious buildings, libraries, concert halls, and metro stations where mosaic tile masterpieces and intricate oil paintings will almost surely make you crane your neck. Here’s a look at just a few worth visiting from inside the pages of The Art of Looking Up. Courtesy of White Lion Publishing The T-Centralen station in Stockholm, Sweden, was the city’s first underground station to receive ceiling art. T-Centralen Metro Station Stockholm, Sweden

Beginning in the 1950s, a citywide project transformed a number of Stockholm’s commuter hubs into cultural spaces by infusing the underground metro stations with lively wall and ceiling art. (Around 150 artists have contributed mosaics, paintings, and sculptures to more than 90 of the city’s 110 metro stations to date.) T-Centralen, the city’s main subway hub, was the first location to feature tile-covered walls when it opened in 1957. About two decades later, the Finnish-Swedish artist Per-Olov Ultvedt made his mark on the space, adding blue-and-white ceiling murals inspired by the calming aesthetic of the Greek Isles. To visit Stockholm’s colorful subway system, nicknamed “the world’s longest art exhibit,” all you have to do is purchase a metro ticket. Courtesy of White Lion Publishing The St. Petersburg church dedicated to Tsar Alexander II features a detailed shrine in his honor. Church of the Resurrection of Christ St. Petersburg, Russia

This elaborate St. Petersburg landmark marks the spot where Tsar Alexander II, the emperor of Russia, was fatally assassinated in March 1881. Construction of the church, also known as the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, began in 1883 and took 24 years to complete. Its ceiling and interior walls are decorated with a slew of semi-precious stones such as jasper and topaz that together comprise a radiant mosaic spanning more than 75,350 square feet. As one of the main tourist attractions in St. Petersburg, this traditional Russian Orthodox church does not function as a full-time place of worship. Visitors can purchase tickets to explore the cathedral-and-memorial-turned-mosaics-museum during its designated hours of operation.

Courtesy of White Lion Publishing In the library halls at the Strahov Monastery, detailed frescoes depict biblical stories about the importance of wisdom. Strahov Monastery Prague, Czech Republic

