Seeing the World Through Rainbow-Colored Glasses

An AFAR editor shares what it’s like to travel as a member of the LGBTQ community, both at home and abroad.

“Fags!” came the shout, tossed out of the window of a moving car by someone I couldn’t see. I turned my head, looking for the intended target. It was very dark, the deep shadows cast by houses broken only by circles of streetlight. My partner, Jeannie, and I were walking, hand in hand, back from dinner in New Orleans, toward the French Quarter. We were passing between neighborhoods and there was no one around. Specifically, there were no gay men around. “OH,” I thought, with a little sizzle of fear. The slur had been directed at us, two women holding hands. We quickly realized that nothing more threatening was coming—the car and its anonymous occupant were long gone—and started to laugh. I mean, if you’re going to be a homophobic jackass, at least try to get your insults right. As the Internet will tell you, there are many ways to offend two lesbians but that particular word probably won’t land the intended punch. But I was also (mildly) surprised because New Orleans is no stranger to the rainbow life. We encountered nothing but inclusiveness and kindness for the rest of the weekend. One day, while shopping in a vintage clothing store, we struck up a conversation with the woman at the counter who clued us into the queer scene at The Country Club, a pool and bar in the Bywater neighborhood. I had a lengthy conversation with a local photographer about the best neighborhoods for gay couples and the wild freedom of annual events like Pride and Southern Decadence, something akin to a gay Mardi Gras. For 0.001 seconds, we even entertained the idea of moving to New Orleans and buying a Bywater shotgun home to fix up. We liked the city that much. No holding hands, no hugging, and definitely no kissing in public, which is a funny thing to plan for when traveling to a country known for its love of PDA. But that single moment had triggered what I’ve come to think of as my traveler’s gaydar, which is less Are you gay? and more How OK is it that we’re gay? That night, we both laughed it off, but we also continued our walk with heightened senses, that hyper-awareness that any woman who’s walked alone at night can probably relate to. It shook, for a moment, our feelings of safety and security and acceptance. The questions of Will I be safe? and How “out” can we be? often shape how I travel and how Jeannie and I talk about travel. Two years ago, while organizing a winter trip to a warm-weather destination, that consideration took Jamaica off the table but gave Costa Rica passing marks. While mapping out our honeymoon last year, we did some digging into Cuba’s LGBTQ scene and felt like the country was welcoming enough for us, but that we shouldn’t be outwardly affectionate in public spaces. No holding hands, no hugging, and definitely no kissing in public, which is a funny thing to plan for when traveling to a country known for its love of PDA—and when you’re on your honeymoon, as we would be.

The trade-off felt worth it. We wanted to see this country, so recently opened to Americans. We wanted to travel outside our comfort zones. We wanted to soak up music, and culture, and the still-unplugged nature of Cuba. We had also planned a post-Cuba week in Miami—what better place to slough off travel-induced closetedness than in one of the capitals of coming out? Cuba—like Italy, and Chile, and Bali, and the many other places I’ve traveled to—was just fine. We passed through Cienfuegos and Havana easily and without incident. In every Airbnb home, our hosts were warm and welcoming. But we didn’t hold hands in public, we didn’t go salsa dancing, and we didn’t see any other gay people, outside of the bars. Maybe that’s why, nearly a year later, the clearest memory I have of our trip is of the gay bar that we didn’t realize was a gay bar. We were staying in Vedado, a quiet residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Havana. I’d read that Café Madrigal had good rum and an even better ambiance, and one night, we were craving both as we walked back to our Airbnb. So we stopped by, thinking we would only stay for a drink. The café fills the second floor of a restored colonial home painted the pink of a conch shell. Inside, splashy pop-culture paintings and film noir posters hang on exposed brick walls; ferns are everywhere, even in the bathroom; and a glossy black piano occupies the center of the room. If Woody Allen ever films a movie in Cuba, I’d put money on him setting a scene there. Related The Best Caribbean Islands for Gay and Lesbian Travelers We were so enamored with the bohemian beauty of the place, we didn’t really think about the group of men huddled by the bar. There were a few other couples (straight) snacking on tapas and drinking wine, which also threw us off the scent. We sat down on the balcony, which was empty and hedged by green plants. Soon, one of the men broke from the huddle and walked over to take our order. He was gruff and used words sparingly, though it was clear he approved of our order (Havana Club rum, solo or “neat”). That was it. We played cards and drank and talked, out-lingering the other couples. On our way out, we stopped by the group at the bar and told them how much we loved the place, the rum, the plants. We may have been a little drunk. I think they liked our American effusiveness because they chuckled a little and said thank-you and good night. He took so long to build up to his next question that I thought he was going to ask us to never return. The next evening rolled around and Café Madrigal was the only place we wanted to be. We walked up the stairs and saw that the group of men was back at the bar. One guy waved as we headed back to the balcony. Our gruff server was a little less gruff when he took our order—he even suggested we try a different rum, one that he thought we’d like a little better solo. Again, we stayed for hours, listening to music and talking about what we’d seen that day. On our way out, the bar group told us to come back soon.

