The Luxury of Slow Travel

Traveling with intention better connects us with our destinations and ourselves.

By Sarika Bansal
October 06, 2022
AFR110122_VoiceFromAFAR.jpg

If we travel more meaningfully, we may be able to understand our destinations on a deeper level—and ourselves.

Photo by Felix Brüggemann

I have fond memories of a trip I took to Zanzibar a few years ago. After what felt like a string of activity-packed holidays, I decided to approach this one differently. My mood—and the unhurried pace of life on the island, located off the coast of Tanzania—dictated the itinerary. A friend and I took walks to the beach and talked about everything from horoscopes to heartache. We took our time at the fruit stalls, chatting with vendors and marveling at the fragrant mangoes. We befriended an auntie who, over spiced tea, told us stories of colorful characters in Stone Town. A week later, I had morphed into an improved version of myself, my shoulders unhunched and my face more prone to smiling.

We’ve dedicated the latest issue of AFAR to stories of slow, ambitious journeys that allow us to understand ourselves and the world in a deeper, more thoughtful way. Contributing writer Emma John travels for a month via train through nine countries, searching for what it means in 2022 to be European. Jessica Camille Aguirre explores brushing the edge of space in a gentle, nearly carbon-neutral way. Writer Andrew Findlay and photographer Kari Medig bicycle through Jordan, a young country layered with centuries of history. And we unveil our 2022 Travel Vanguard honorees: 10 visionary organizations and companies dedicated to changing how we travel, from diversifying who flies airplanes to making hotels more accessible to all.

Sarika Bansal
Sarika Bansal is the editorial director of AFAR Magazine and editor of the book Tread Brightly: Notes on Ethical Travel.
