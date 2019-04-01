Rediscover Luxury at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

A stroll along golden sands, a decadent couples’ massage, extraordinary wines and cuisines, and a luxurious room suffused with sea air: It’s all part of a stay at Dorado Beach, a stunning Ritz-Carlton Reserve property.

A finalist for Best Beach Hotel in the AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards, the Reserve has come full circle from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria. It was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, in October, 2018, and it’s back in pristine condition, a complete renovated experience with a singular combination of tropical scenery, supreme comfort, and personalized service.

Here are some of the exciting experiences you can have now.

Explore the World of Wine Ever want to learn about wine from a world-class sommelier? Whether your taste veers toward pinot noirs, cabernets, or chardonnays, you can learn more about your favorite grape during one of the resort’s “wine experiences.” There’s even a class on the sensory perception of wine. You’ll delve into the different styles of these wines and their terroir, then sample amazing examples across different countries and regions.

The experiences are a fun, fascinating, interactive element of the resort’s prestigious wine program, overseen by the resort’s newly appointed Wine Director, Jonathan Morán. Certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers, Jonathan and his finely trained palate come with nearly a decade of gourmand experience, having served as the sommelier at two- and three-Michelin-star restaurants in Spain. His seasoned background, vast knowledge, and hand-selected varietals now complement the resort’s exceptional epicurean venues.

Savor the Dining

One of those venues is COA. The name, from the language of Puerto Rico’s indigenous Caribbean people, refers to a wooden tool they crafted for harvest time. Now diners can join in the bounty by feasting on meats cooked in the “Mi Brasa”—a custom-made wood-burning oven from Spain—as well as fresh fish; both come served with a choice of delicious sauces. La Cava at COA features more than 670 wine labels.

Bliss Out in the Spa After this immersive wine experience, there’s no better place to unwind than the transformative environment of Dorado Beach’s Spa Botánico. Choose from an array of healing, local botanicals to incorporate into treatments in luxuriously appointed pavilions or the spa’s treehouse, where you’ll be surrounded by lush jungle.

And don’t miss the Purification Gardens around the spa, which provide some of the herbs—rosemary, basil, and lavender, among others—used in relaxing treatments. Tune out the world with a soak in the warm and cool pools, enjoy the waterfall showers, and relax in the steam pavilions.

Feed Your Artistic Soul

Develop an appreciation for the island’s art scene with Dorado Beach’s innovative art program. Walk the property and you’ll discover unique, site-specific installations that add to the inspiration of your visit. Or explore the curated collection of original local artwork and sculpture by taking a complimentary tour with resident artist Sofia Arsuaga. Want to create some art of your own? Arsuaga also offers workshops in her personal art studio, giving guests the opportunity to explore their artistic imaginations through painting, pottery, and mixed media.

Explore Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve to learn more about all the unforgettable experiences on offer.