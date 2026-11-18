Florida is a peak U.S. destination for underwater exploration, but scuba divers and snorkelers often focus on the Florida Keys. The other side of the Sunshine State continues to make a case for itself as a place for adventure diving, thanks in part to the sinking of a historic ship that’s creating the world’s largest artificial reef.

On November 11, I watched as the SS United States, a 990-foot-long ship that set the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage from New York to Le Havre, France, in 1952, was purposely sunk by officials from Okaloosa County about 22 nautical miles off Destin–Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle. Engineering and salvage crews from Coleen Marine Inc. opened seawater intake valves to flood the ship, which is larger than the Titanic; once it disappeared beneath the waves, it settled upright on a barren stretch of seafloor.

The waters off the panhandle were already home to the world’s largest artificial reef, thanks to the U.S. Navy sinking a decommissioned aircraft carrier, the USS Oriskany, near Pensacola in 2006.

What makes the United States intriguing, aside from it being even larger, is that it lies in shallower water; its top decks are only 60 feet below the surface (as opposed to 84 feet for the upper parts of the Oriskany), meaning it’s within reach of divers with an entry-level Open Water certification.

What makes the SS United States an exciting dive site?

I’ve been diving for more than three decades and have explored underwater shipwrecks in the Florida Keys, the British Virgin Islands, and Chuuk Lagoon in Micronesia. This was the first time, however, that I’d seen a ship scuttled, going from the surface to its new role in the underwater ecosystem.

I didn’t get the chance to dive the SS United States on November 11 because the sinking occurred after dark, but I did get to circle the ship before it went down. I was aboard a ScubaTech Destin dive boat, along with a team of Okaloosa County marine biologists, National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) scuba diving professionals, members of the Explorers Club, and a retired National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientist.

“This is going to be a great wreck to dive,” said extreme cave and technical diver Mike Young, as we admired the ship’s nooks and crannies on the surface. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to try to explore it. It will take many, many dives to see the whole thing.”

“She’s a breathtaking ship with an amazing history,” added Ricki Orford, CEO of NAUI Worldwide. “There will be recreational diving at the top, which will be between 60 and 100 feet. Then, as you come down deeper and you want to do penetration, you’re going to need more advanced skills and potential deco [decompression] diving. So it’s got something for everyone.”

While it will take up to a year for a substantial number of marine animals to inhabit the wreck, the United States promises to be a rich habitat for sea turtles, grouper, snapper, mahi mahi, and many other species of fish, as well as sponges and hard corals. Scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution are among those who will use the wreck as a scientific laboratory to study how marine organisms colonize large, man-made structures underwater.

“Once it’s colonized by marine life, it will become a thriving artificial reef, providing habitat for fish and strengthening the local fishery for years to come,” said Alex Fogg, natural resources chief for Destin–Fort Walton Beach, who headed up the county’s project to remediate and sink the ship.

The county is also working with the SS United States Conservatory to build a shoreside museum and visitor experience in Destin–Fort Walton Beach to keep the ship’s oceangoing history alive. In its heyday, “The Big U,” as the ship was known, was state of the art, with towering funnels painted red, white, and blue and a saltwater indoor swimming pool with a ceiling designed to evoke the night sky. The rise of commercial airline travel rendered the ship economically unviable, since it reduced travel time from days to hours, and by 1969, it had been taken out of service.

The ship spent many years rusting at a dock in Philadelphia, and in late 2024 Okaloosa County bought it, intending to sink it and eventually make it the crown jewel of the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail, a collection of 20 diveable wrecks in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast.

What will early divers to the SS United States see?

In the first weeks and months, natural life around the wreck will be scarce, but according to retired NOAA chief scientist Steve Gittings, bacteria and algae will begin forming a slime on the ship’s exterior surfaces in short order, laying the groundwork for fish, turtles, and more. “It’s going to be a really unique site and get attention for a lot of years to come,” he said.

A few groups have already been able to dive to the United States. I spoke with dive instructor Tarrant Dunford, who visited the ship two days after it was sunk.

“What struck me most was how enormous and pristine she still looked, and her stark white exterior,” Dunford said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to dive some incredible shipwrecks around the world, but the SS United States was an entirely different experience.”

How can you dive to the SS United States?

The top of the wreck may be shallow enough to be accessible to entry-level Open Water divers, but it’s important that those wishing to explore it have experience with boat diving and diving in currents. Ocean conditions 22 miles offshore can change quickly, as currents can be present and underwater visibility can vary.

“Even at recreational depths, we strongly encourage divers to go out with a local, experienced dive operator who knows the site,” said Fogg, an avid diver and fisherman. “The crews who run these trips know how to set up the descent line, plan for the current, and manage ascents, including drift or live drops when conditions call for it.”

ScubaTech Destin and Emerald Coast Scuba in Destin and DivePros and Niuhi Dive Charters in Pensacola are among the established area operators already running dive trips to the SS United States. Visitors can reach the area by flying into Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport or Pensacola International Airport, roughly 63 miles west.

Where to stay in the Florida Panhandle

In Destin, Emerald Grande has hotel suites and condo-style accommodations facing a marina with a complimentary boat shuttle that brings guests to a private beach across Destin Harbor.

In Pensacola, Hotel Margot is a stylish spot that opened this fall inside a renovated 1950s-era motor lodge. The property sits along historic Palafox Street, across from the Saturday Palafox Market, and has a courtyard pool and a French-inspired bakery and café.