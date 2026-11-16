What if your next long weekend swapped the familiar for reef, rainforest, and ancient Maya cities? With seasonal nonstop BermudAir flights from Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando Sanford, and St. Pete–Clearwater, Belize is now just one flight away.

Trade a waterfront outing close to home for a flight over the Great Blue Hole, a night out for Garifuna drumming and cuisine in Hopkins, or a museum afternoon for ancient Maya history. Belize is also an archaeology hub, with ceremonial centers more than 1,000 years old, such as Lubaantun and Caracol. At Xunantunich, El Castillo rises 130 feet above the surrounding plaza.

Here, in the only country in Central America where English is the official language, a short trip can take you from ancient cities and coral reefs to Caribbean islands and rainforest waterfalls. It will also immerse you in culture and adventure in a place that feels like several trips in one.

Visit Caye Caulker, San Pedro, and the Great Blue Hole

The Great Blue Hole Courtesy of The Belize Tourism Board

Sea spray and a warm breeze set the tone on the water taxi from Belize City to Caye Caulker. Soon, the low-rise buildings and swaying palms come into view, and you’re officially on one of Belize’s best-known islands.

On this sandy sliver, you can rent a bicycle, pedal past colorful wooden houses, and stop whenever a beachside bar or inviting stretch of water catches your eye. The Split is the channel dividing the island, where people gather to swim, lounge by the sea, and toast the day as the light softens. Browse galleries showcasing local artists and try Belize’s signature condiment, Marie Sharp’s hot sauce.

In neighboring San Pedro, on Ambergris Caye, chocolatiers transform cacao grown on small family farms passed down through generations into craft truffles and rich hot chocolate. For a broader introduction to the island’s food culture, join a walking tour to sample local favorites while learning about Belizean food traditions that reflect the country’s multicultural heritage.

Snorkeling in Belize, home to the largest barrier reef in the Northern Hemisphere Courtesy of The Belize Tourism Board

The superlative adventure in this corner of Belize is a trip to the Lighthouse Reef Atoll to marvel at the Great Blue Hole, a vast circular marine sinkhole with a deep, dark center that contrasts dramatically with the luminous turquoise waters of the surrounding reef. Qualified divers can descend into its depths to explore its underwater formations, while those who prefer to stay above the water can take a scenic flight for a view of the near-perfect circle from the air.

See Mayflower Bocawina National Park and hike to waterfalls in southern Belize

Belize has myriad waterfalls Courtesy of The Belize Tourism Board

Inland, the scenery shifts as the Maya Mountains rise from the coast. The 7,087-acre Mayflower Bocawina National Park is a world of dense tropical forest, cascading waterfalls, and three archaeological sites—Mayflower Maya Site, T’au Witz, and Maintzunun—that reveal traces of Maya ceremonial life. Stay in a nearby rainforest lodge, and the jungle’s sights and sounds continue long after the day’s explorations end.

The natural setting is also compelling for birdwatchers. The keel-billed toucan, Belize’s national bird, is one of the species visitors may spot in the canopy, along with tanagers, trogons, and tyrant flycatchers.

For those who want to do more than admire the scenery, Antelope Falls provides an active outing. The hike climbs through steamy rainforest, with stops to catch your breath and take in the vegetation along the way. Natural pools near the waterfall offer a chance to cool off, and the more adventurous can follow a guide on a rappel down the wet rock face.

Nearby Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its jaguar conservation efforts, offers more opportunities to explore protected rainforest and observe wildlife, though jaguar encounters are rare.

Take Garifuna drumming, dance, and cooking classes

Back on the southern Belize coast, Hopkins is a village with a strong Garifuna identity that offers a more intimate introduction to the region through its sounds, culinary traditions, and community-led cultural experiences. Here, visitors can get hands-on, from picking medicinal herbs and trying percussion and dance sessions to preparing hudut—fish simmered in coconut broth with pounded green plantain.

Explore Placencia and Laughing Bird Caye

Ranguana caye in Placencia Courtesy of The Belize Tourism Board

Belize’s Placencia Peninsula is a slender ribbon of sand and tropical coastline, with the Caribbean on one side and lagoons and forested landscapes on the other. A short domestic flight from Belize City with Tropic Air brings sunseekers to this laid-back stretch of the Stann Creek District, where mornings can begin with a swim in the sea or a leisurely dip in the pool, and evenings can wind down around a bonfire at one of Placencia’s many inviting hotels.

Walking lets you explore the sandy lanes, browse local businesses, and get a feel for the area’s Kriol fishing-village heritage. Stop for seafood at a waterfront restaurant or sample several places to eat on a guided food tour.

Placencia also puts one of Belize’s most rewarding marine excursions within reach. About 11 miles offshore, Laughing Bird Caye National Park is an uninhabited island within the Belize Barrier Reef system and a visually arresting one.

The highlight reel includes yellow-green palms and translucent waters for snorkeling, plus schools of brightly hued angelfish, butterflyfish, and parrotfish. Named for the laughing gulls that once bred on the island, the caye is a suitably idyllic place to end your trip to Belize, a Central American country with all the ingredients for an epic adventure—with BermudAir making it easier than ever to visit this winter.

Rosie Bell