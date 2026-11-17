The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of

This story was originally published in 2022, and was updated on November 17, 2026, to include current information.

Much of the cruising world is dominated by a handful of major cruise companies—big names like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival and their affiliated brands. But the world’s waters are also home to numerous independent small-ship and expedition lines, companies that sail a little more under the radar. These smaller cruise lines, while lesser known, often offer sailing experiences that are more immersive, richer, and more convivial than those on any mainstream cruise ship.

These hidden-gem sailing options include outfitters that range from the luxurious to the more laid-back and that promise something the big cruise lines simply can’t provide, whether that’s a level of intimacy with much smaller passenger counts, access to destinations only smaller ships can get to, or more authentic local experiences.

From new ultra-luxe super yachts to retro-fitted minesweepers and cargo ships that have been quietly carrying passengers to remote corners of the world for decades, travelers have a growing number of options for setting sail far away from the crowds associated with mass market cruising.

Here are 11 of the best small ship options for travelers looking for intimate, authentic experiences on less traditioal ships that most people—even veteran cruisers—have never heard of.

Aranui

Best for exploring authentic French Polynesia

If you’ve ever dreamed of hopping a freighter to explore the world, this one’s for you. For 40 years, Aranui Cruises has been sailing its unique hybrid freighter-cruise ship from Papeete, Tahiti, to the Marquesas. While several mainstream cruise lines have also in recent years begun sailing to some of the largest islands in this remote archipelago, the Aranui is the only ship that sails to all six, dropping off essential cargo while picking up exports like coconuts. The front of the ship is all freighter, while the back has a variety of cabins— from hostel-style bunks to suites—that can carry up to 200 people on its monthly trips to the Marquesas. There’s also a pool with an outdoor grill, a indoor-outdoor bar where the Polynesian crew entertains with traditional song and dance.

While the Aranui is loading and unloading, guests have an opportunity to hike, snorkel, bike, go horseback riding, or simply sit on the beach and soak in the beauty of French Polynesia. The ship also makes occasional runs to the Pitcairn, Gambier, and the Austral islands. And with the launch of a second ship, Aranoa, in 2027 it will have more regular cruises to the rarely visited Australs and beyond.

You can read our full review of the Aranui experience.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

The polar-class World Navigator is full of bells and whistles, including a full-service spa. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

Best for wellness and relaxation combined with expedition cruising

An all-inclusive, luxe-adventure expedition cruise company, Atlas Ocean Voyages operates three polar-class,196-passenger ships: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. They sail in Europe and the Mediterranean, the Arctic and Antarctica, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America. Atlas divides its sailings into three categories: Polar Expeditions, Epicurean Expeditions (delving into regional culinary traditions), and Cultural Expeditions (focusing on the arts, artisans, customs, and crafts).

A fleet of Zodiacs and kayaks gets passengers close to shore, while onboard attractions include the first SeaSpa by L’Occitane. To avoid stressing out marine life, the ships are equipped with a hydro jet propulsion system that facilitates nearly silent sailing for up to five knots.

Aurora Expeditions

Get up close and personal with polar land- and seascapes on Aurora Expeditions. Courtesy of Aurora Expeditions

Best for eco-conscious exploration

This 35-year-old Australian polar expedition company was the first to launch a ship with an X-Bow design for better fuel efficiency and less environmental impact—the 148-passenger Greg Mortimer, in 2019—gaining Aurora Expeditions its reputation for eco-conscious and ethical travel. Aurora is a certified B Corp organization and as such is committed to sustainable sailing practices and safeguarding the environment and wildlife.

The company launched the 130-passenger Sylvia Earle in 2023, which was named in honor of the renowned U.S. marine biologist, oceanographer, and conservationist. And in 2025, the 154-passenger Douglas Mawson expedition vessel joined the Aurora fleet. Aurora sails to the lesser-explored polar regions, and to destinations in Europe, Oceania, Asia, and South America.

Read our full review of sailing with Aurora Expeditions.

The Boat Company

The Boat Company takes passengers out on small fishing skifts to explore more remote areas of Alaska. Courtesy of the Boat Company

Best for socially responsible travel in Alaska

Sail away from the summer crowds in Alaska while helping to protect the Tongass National Forest. The Boat Company, which operates a 10-cabin former minesweeper, MV Liseron, and a 12-cabin replica of that minesweeper, MV Mist Cove, is as best we can determine the world’s only nonprofit cruise line. Its mission: to safeguard the Tongass National Forest. And what better way to drum up support for environmental initiatives than to take guests off the well-sailed Alaskan waterways and into the heart of the world’s largest temperate rainforest to hike, kayak and fish alongside the whales, fishes, bears, sea lions, and a host of other wild animals that are the only inhabitants of the islands and coves these vessels visit? The cabins and ship are simple but very comfortable, and the food, amenities, activities, and personal service rival those of more traditional upscale and luxury lines.

Read our full review of the Boat Company.

Coral Expeditions

Visit Australia’s other-worldly Kimberley region with Coral Expeditions. Photo by Philip Schubert/Shutterstock

Best for relaxed and intimate Australia, New Zealand, and Indian Ocean cruises

Since the late 1980s, Australian cruise line Coral Expeditions has explored destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef and the remote Kimberley region in northwestern Australia, but until recently it was a best-kept secret of well-heeled locals. With two newer ships, the company is branching out to a broader audience and now sails to destinations as varied as Tasmania, New Zealand, Indonesia’s Raja Ampat region, Melanesia, and the Indian Ocean.

The 120-passenger, diesel-electric Coral Adventurer and sister ship Coral Geographic make it easy for guests to get ashore. In addition to inflatable Zodiacs, which require some maneuvering to get into and out of, these ships deploy the company’s own easy step-on, lightweight metal Xplorer boats—with a hydraulic lift that lowers the tenders from ship to sea level and back.

Onboard, guests sleep in spacious, modern cabins or suites, and sip good Australian wines while listening to lectures by professors and other experts, some through a partnership with the Australian Geographic Society.

Eyos Expeditions

You won’t sacrifice comfort on an Eyos Expeditions polar adventure. Courtesy of Eyos Expeditions

Best for super-luxe expedition cruises

Eyos Expeditions specializes in arranging charters of 12- to 22-passenger super yachts for well-heeled travelers looking to do private expeditions in such far-flung places as the Arctic, Antarctica, and the South Pacific. For these cruises, Eyos arranges an expert team of navigators and guides.

The company’s expedition charters include voyages aboard vessels such as the 12-passenger Hanse Expolorer, a luxury polar yacht, complete with a hot tub, sauna, dive tender, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards. Another option is the sleek 12-passenger Solace Odyssey, a modern yacht that sails everywhere from the Caribbean to Greenland.

Island Windjammers

Sail away to the Caribbean with Island Windjammers. Courtesy of Island Windjammers

Best for laid-back Caribbean cruises on sailing vessels

A well-kept secret in the Caribbean since 2009, those who are “in the know” tend to book Island Windjammers cruises long in advance to secure a coveted spot. This cruise line is all about casual sailings in the sun, hanging out on the deck of a tall ship, watching the sails catch the sea breezes while sipping a complimentary rum punch, and dining alfresco—most dining is outdoors. A rite of passage is jumping off the ship Tarzan-style on the rope swing; passengers can also borrow water toys that include paddleboards and kayaks for more water fun.

On the 10-passenger schooner Diamant or the 32-passenger sailing ship Klara, it’s easy to imagine you are on your own private yacht. Your cabin may be snug, with only a porthole and a small bathroom (opt for a more lavish Owner’s suite if you want more space), but who cares? This is about embracing the Caribbean’s chill vibes as you sail to such scenic places as the British Virgin Islands or Grenada and the Grenadines.

Kontiki Expeditions

Kontiki Expeditions does the Ecuadorian coast in style. Courtesy of Kontiki Expeditions

Best for luxe Costa Rica and Panama cruises

Exploring rarely visited areas of the Central American coastline, Kontiki Expeditions debuted in 2022 with its first ship and an already impressive pedigree—the high-style 18-passenger Kontiki Wayra, a 128-foot motor yacht, was the first water-based member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection.

Done up in sleek contemporary decor, the yacht is staffed by a 10-member crew that includes a chef and team of wellness professionals ready to deliver massages, plus local guides leading outings to pristine beaches, nature preserves, and local communities, where guests mingle with local artisans. During cruises in Costa Rica and Panama, passengers will also have the opportunity to join the chef in gathering local ingredients to serve onboard.

Orient Express

Sail in throw-back style on the recently launched Orient Express Corinthian yacht. Photo by Alice Mesguich (L); photo by Alixe Lay/Orient Express (R)

Best for super-luxe, yacht-style cruising

Most people have heard of the Orient Express train. But this year the legendary brand made famous by mystery writer Agatha Christie launched what may well be one of the most luxurious small ships at sea. When the world’s largest sailing yacht, the 54-suite Orient Express Corinthian, set sail earlier this year, its aim was to evoke the golden age of train travel by bringing the art of slow travel to the high seas. It launched in the French Riviera, with stops that included a full three days in Cannes, before heading to the Caribbean with multi-day stops and visits to smaller ports favored by private yachts, including Virgin Gorda and St. Bart’s.

Next year, it returns to the Mediterranean with itineraries that include destinations such as the Cyclades, the Turkish coast, Malta, and forever favorites like Italy and Greece. Besides the famous train, Orient Express also has several luxury hotels, and it joins other luxury hotel companies Four Season, Ritz-Carlton, and Aman in bringing its iconic style to small-ship cruising. Indeed, its spacious suites—starting at 500 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows—feel more like chic hotel rooms than traditional cruise cabins or train compartments.

Read our full review of the Orient Express Corinthian.

PolarQuest

Head to Svalbard in Norway with a Swedish-led expedition team. Photo by Kylie Nicholson/Shutterstock

Best for practically private polar cruises

This relaxed, eco-friendly Swedish polar specialist offers intimate cruise experiences on ships that carry 12 to 53 passengers. Established in 1999, PolarQuest explores Svalbard, following the ice floe and venturing into narrow fjords and other remote areas with itineraries that are up to the discretion of the captain.

The ships include the repurposed 12-passenger MS Stockholm, built in 1953 for the Swedish Maritime Administration, and the 12-passenger MS Sjøveien, built in 1964 for the Norwegian government. Both have cabins with en suite bathrooms. Other PolarQuest destinations include Greenland, the Norwegian coast, and Lofoten Islands. According to the company, the trips are 100 percent climate compensated—it tracks emissions and then donates to climate projects in the South Pole.

Sea Cloud Cruises

On the 136-passenger Sea Cloud Spirit, passengers sail far off the beaten cruise path in intimate luxury. Courtesy of Sea Cloud Cruises

Best for traditional sailing enthusiasts

For those who love tall ships with old-fashion canvas sails, Sea Cloud Cruises offers a more traditional experience aboard its three yachts, where all the sails are raised and lowered by hand. The German owners launched the cruise line in 1979 after purchasing the original ship, Sea Cloud, which is a legend in itself. Built more than 90 years ago for cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post by her husband, E.F. Hutton, the ship at the time was the largest privately owned yacht in the world.

Sea Cloud II (built in 2001) and Sea Cloud Spirit were built to replicate the ambiance of the original ship, although they are slightly larger; the newest ship, Sea Cloud Spirit, carries 136 passengers compared to 65 and 94 for Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II. All feature elegant cabins with ample wood details as well as modern amenities such as comfortable beds and air-conditioning. While they sail the popular Mediterranean and Caribbean routes, albeit to smaller ports than bigger ships, Sea Cloud Spirit will head to Northern Europe next summer to sail the Atlantic coastlines of Britain, Ireland, France, Spain, and Portugal.

Read our full review of sailing with Sea Cloud.