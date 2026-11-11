Spa Days, Rooftop Swims, and Rolls-Royce Rides in LA

There’s a kind of wellness that feels distinctly Californian—one that’s less about retreating from the world than about finding a way to move through it differently. It’s a more individualized approach to well-being, perfected by Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where guests can shape their stay around what makes them feel their best.

That might mean starting the morning with a personal training session, spending the afternoon by a rooftop pool with the Hollywood Hills in view, or slipping into a spa treatment designed around your needs. Rather than asking guests to follow a prescribed wellness routine, the hotel leaves room for a more personal experience, letting guests build a stay around what truly restores them.

Stay in Beverly Hills

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is centrally located in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The hotel sits at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, placing guests within easy reach of downtown Los Angeles. A day can include shopping, exploring nearby art and Rodeo Drive boutiques, dining at Beverly Hills restaurants, or venturing farther into the city. Yet the hotel itself feels removed from the rush below.

That contrast captures something essential about Southern California well-being, where wellness doesn’t require disappearing into the mountains or checking into a remote retreat. It can be part of urban life, through movement, good food, time outdoors, restorative treatments, and the simple luxury of having someone else handle the details.

At Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, that perspective begins with the setting. Designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the accommodations are conceived as private havens above the city, with generous proportions, luxurious finishes, and views of the Hollywood Hills, whose appearance shifts with the light throughout the day.

The surroundings naturally invite you to pause. There’s space to wake slowly, take in the view, or simply close the door and make the room your own for a while.

Guests enjoy breakfast al fresco on a balcony at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Book a personalized treatment at La Prairie Spa

The hotel’s most direct expression of its approach to wellness is its La Prairie Spa, which has earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for eight consecutive years. Rooted in La Prairie’s world of beauty and skincare, the spa offers specialized treatments and attentive service, with options tailored to each guest rather than a set menu.

Work out with one-on-one personal training

Guests can also take advantage of a complimentary one-on-one personal training session with director of wellness Tom McKiver, who adapts each session to individual goals. While fitness and spa treatments often exist as separate parts of a wellness itinerary, at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, they’re different expressions of the same idea: understanding what best supports your well-being. For one guest, that might mean a focused workout. For another, it might be recovery, skincare, or an afternoon spent doing very little. Luxury is having the choice.

See views from the rooftop pool

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ rooftop pool Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

That choice extends to the hotel’s new outdoor space. The recently unveiled rooftop pool deck, designed by Marc Ange, is a secluded escape above the city. Cabanas create private spaces, while views stretch across Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Los Angeles.

And the rooftop takes on a different character as the hours pass. Morning light moves across the hills; afternoons lend themselves to lingering beside the water; and as evening approaches, the city begins to glow below.

Seeing Los Angeles from above feels inherently restorative. The city remains in view, but at this remove, the pace feels more distant. That may be the experience’s defining pleasure: not escaping Los Angeles, but finding a quieter vantage point from which to take it in.

Dine at Baldi and Gemma

Chef Peleg Miron of Gemma holds one of his dishes. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Well-being also depends on what—and how—you eat. At Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the hotel’s newest culinary additions offer two very different ways to spend an evening.

Baldi, the Tuscan steakhouse on the ground floor, brings the conviviality of Italian dining to Beverly Hills, with a menu centered on the region’s richness and simplicity. The focus is on handcrafted care. Chefs prepare steaks on an olive-wood grill, and California produce shines in dishes like sweet corn tortellini in truffle-flecked butter sauce and a deceptively simple insalata mista.

Upstairs, Gemma takes a different approach, interpreting Pan-Asian cuisine through a California lens while making the most of its rooftop setting and panoramic views of Los Angeles. The menu ranges from delicately made dim sum and expertly sourced sashimi to Thai-style grilled branzino and comforting bowls of ramen.

The two restaurants reflect the hotel’s broader character: globally informed but firmly rooted in Southern California. One evening might call for a leisurely dinner downstairs; another might be about lingering over a meal while watching the city stretch toward the horizon.

Neither requires a wellness retreat’s strict rules or routines. Instead, they celebrate one of the most enjoyable forms of self-care: eating well, taking your time, and appreciating the beauty around you.

Enjoy the details of personalized service

Some of the most valuable aspects of a stay are the details that make everything else feel effortless. Service at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills extends well beyond the expected, with amenities designed to help visitors make the most of their time in Los Angeles.

Guests have complimentary access to a new fleet of house cars, including a customized Waldorf Astoria 2027 Rolls-Royce Phantom and an all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQ, for seamless travel around Beverly Hills and the surrounding area. Two Les Clefs d’Or concierges help guide the experience outside the hotel, drawing on their local knowledge to shape plans around each guest’s interests.

Personalized service can be a form of well-being in its own right. With the practicalities handled, guests can focus on the moments that brought them to Los Angeles in the first place.

What it’s like to stay at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

A guest relaxes in an outdoor soaking tub. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

There is no single version of wellness at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. That’s intentional.

What connects a stay’s many possibilities is a sense of agency. The hotel provides the setting, expertise, and service; the guest decides what restoration looks like.

That may be the most Beverly Hills interpretation of wellness. Here, taking care of yourself doesn’t have to mean stepping away from the city or following someone else’s formula. It can mean having the time, privacy, and personalized attention to create your own version of a reset, high above Los Angeles, with the city still in reach.